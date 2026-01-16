Maharashtra Municipal 2026 Verdict: NDA Projects Results As Mandate For Development, Trust And Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior NDA leaders hail Maharashtra municipal poll results as a mandate for development and good governance | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, Jan 16: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday projected the results of the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections as a strong endorsement of its governance and development agenda, with top BJP leaders crediting workers on the ground and the trust of voters across the state.

Modi thanks Maharashtra voters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Maharashtra for what he described as an enthusiastic mandate for public welfare and good governance.

In messages posted on X, Modi said NDA workers across the state had stayed connected with people, worked tirelessly, and effectively countered what he called false allegations by the opposition. He said the municipal poll results showed that the bond between the NDA and the people of Maharashtra had grown even stronger, adding that the alliance’s track record and vision for development had “touched the hearts of the people”.

महाराष्ट्राचे आभार !



राज्यातील उत्साही जनतेने एनडीएच्या जनहितकारी आणि सुशासनाच्या अजेंड्याला आपले आशीर्वाद दिले आहेत!



विविध महानगरपालिका निवडणुकांचे निकाल हे दर्शवितात की महाराष्ट्रातील जनतेशी एनडीएचे नाते अधिक दृढ झाले आहे. आमच्या कामगिरीचा अनुभव आणि विकासाची दृष्टी जनतेच्या… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2026



Modi described the mandate as one that would give fresh momentum to progress while celebrating Maharashtra’s rich and glorious culture. He underlined that the verdict reflected faith in the NDA’s agenda and confidence in its plans for the future.

महाराष्ट्रभर जनतेसोबत राहून अहोरात्र परिश्रम करणाऱ्या एनडीएच्या प्रत्येक कार्यकर्त्याचा मला अभिमान आहे. त्यांनी आमच्या युतीच्या कामगिरीबाबत माहिती देताना, आगामी काळासाठीचा आमचा दृष्टीकोण ही अधोरेखित केला आणि विरोधकांच्या खोट्या आरोपांना प्रभावीपणे प्रत्युत्तर दिले. त्यांना… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2026

Shah calls it resounding victory

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the outcome a “resounding victory” for the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance, saying it showed that people across every corner of the country trusted the development policies of the NDA led by Modi. Shah said the results were a clear stamp of approval on the development and public welfare work carried out by the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

Shah congratulated Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP state president Ravi Dada Chavan, and party workers for the victory, and thanked the people of Maharashtra for what he called their immense support.

महाराष्ट्र के नगर निगम चुनावों में भाजपा-शिवसेना गठबंधन की प्रचंड जीत यह बताती है कि देश के कोने-कोने की जनता का विश्वास सिर्फ और सिर्फ पीएम श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व वाली NDA की विकासनीति पर है।



यह ऐतिहासिक सफलता, महायुति सरकार द्वारा प्रदेश में किए गए विकास और जनकल्याण… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2026

Leaders link win to trust and stability

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the municipal election results reflected people’s trust in transparent administration, accountable governance and stability.

He credited the leadership of Modi and Fadnavis, and said the victory was the result of the hard work of BJP workers and the faith of the people, whom he referred to as “Janata-Janardan”.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the BJP–Shiv Sena Mahayuti’s “unprecedented victory” in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections. Calling it a “receipt” of development work done by the alliance, Gadkari said the election was fought on performance and that the people of Nagpur had once again prioritised development by backing the Mahayuti.

Thanking voters in Nagpur, Gadkari expressed confidence that the government would succeed in its efforts to make the city the cleanest, safest, most beautiful and pollution-free in the country.

Taken together, the reactions from the NDA leadership underline how the alliance is framing the municipal results not just as an electoral win, but as a political statement.

The consistent emphasis on development, governance and worker-level outreach suggests the NDA sees the Maharashtra verdict as both a validation of its current approach and a foundation for future political battles.

