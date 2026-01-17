Western Railway To Run Three Special Early-Morning Local Trains On January 18 For TATA Mumbai Marathon Participants

For the convenience of participants attending the TATA Mumbai Marathon, scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 18, 2026, Western Railway will operate three additional special slow local train services in the early hours of the day. | File Pic

These special services will run on the Virar–Churchgate, Borivali–Churchgate, and Churchgate–Bandra sections.

The first special local train will depart Virar at 2:15 am and arrive at Churchgate at 3:55 am. The second service will leave Borivali at 3:05 am and reach Churchgate at 4:13 am. The third special train will depart Churchgate at 3:00 am and arrive at Bandra at 3:34 am. All the special marathon trains will halt at all stations along their respective routes.

