 Western Railway To Run Three Special Early-Morning Local Trains On January 18 For TATA Mumbai Marathon Participants
Western Railway will operate three special slow local trains on January 18 to aid TATA Mumbai Marathon participants. Services include Virar–Churchgate (2:15 am), Borivali–Churchgate (3:05 am), and Churchgate–Bandra (3:00 am), halting at all stations. The initiative ensures marathon runners can reach starting points comfortably in early hours.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 02:52 AM IST
For the convenience of participants attending the TATA Mumbai Marathon, scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 18, 2026, Western Railway will operate three additional special slow local train services in the early hours of the day. | File Pic

Mumbai: For the convenience of participants attending the TATA Mumbai Marathon, scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 18, 2026, Western Railway will operate three additional special slow local train services in the early hours of the day.

These special services will run on the Virar–Churchgate, Borivali–Churchgate, and Churchgate–Bandra sections.

The first special local train will depart Virar at 2:15 am and arrive at Churchgate at 3:55 am. The second service will leave Borivali at 3:05 am and reach Churchgate at 4:13 am. The third special train will depart Churchgate at 3:00 am and arrive at Bandra at 3:34 am. All the special marathon trains will halt at all stations along their respective routes.

