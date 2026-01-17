BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP-Led Mahayuti Alliance Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls, Leading In 25 Of 29 Municipal Corporations

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (L) & Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has delivered a dominant performance in the municipal corporation elections across Maharashtra, emerging victorious or leading in nearly 25 of the 29 civic bodies in the state. Results and trends declared on Friday indicated a clear tilt in favour of the ruling alliance, underlining the BJP’s expanding urban footprint.

City-wise highlights of BJP victories

According to official results declared for 11 municipal corporations, the BJP won . The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday won seven municipal corporations like Jalgaon, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Panvel,Dhule, Sangali-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalna while the Congress emerged as the single largest party in Bhiwandi and Kolhapur. Overall trends showed the BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) alliance either winning or leading in around 1,360 seats across the state. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena was ahead in 351 seats, the NCP in 156, and the Congress in 276 seats.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan participated in a victory celebration at the BJP office at Nariman Point on Friday evening. Addressing party workers, Fadnavis said the Mahayuti was poised to win 25 out of 29 municipal corporations. He also expressed confidence that the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance would secure a comfortable victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Calling the performance “record-breaking”, Fadnavis said the results showed that Mumbai and Maharashtra stood firmly behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reiterated that the BJP’s agenda was rooted in development and said Hindutva and development could not be separated. “Our Hindutva is broad and inclusive, not narrow,” he added.

Congress response and claims

On the opposition side, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshvardhan Sapkal said that despite not achieving fully satisfactory results, the Congress had emerged as the largest opposition party in the state. He claimed the party would have mayors in five cities, around 350 corporators, and would be part of ruling alliances in at least 10 municipal bodies. Speaking in Buldhana, Sapkal said the Congress had fought the elections with ideological commitment rather than a sole focus on power. He also alleged that the BJP-led Mahayuti secured its victories through bogus voting, money distribution and with the support of the Election Commission.

City-wise results reflected a mixed but largely BJP-dominated picture. In Malegaon, the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (ISLAM) party emerged as the single largest party by winning 35 of the 84 seats. AIMIM followed with 26 seats, while the BJP managed to win only two seats in the Muslim-dominated powerloom town.

In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the BJP decimated both factions of the NCP. In Pune, the BJP led in over 110 seats, leaving the NCP and NCP (Sharad Pawar) far behind. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the BJP secured a decisive majority with 84 of the 128 seats, well above the halfway mark of 65.

Mixed results in key cities

In Nagpur, the BJP was set to retain control of the municipal corporation for the fourth consecutive term, winning 97 of the 151 seats and leading in another 10. The party has remained dominant in the RSS headquarters city since 2007.

Parbhani, however, witnessed a setback for the Mahayuti, as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 25 of the 65 seats, marking the first time the party will directly control the civic body. Congress and BJP secured 12 seats each, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 11.

In Kolhapur, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 34 seats under the leadership of MLA Satej Patil, narrowly missing out on power as the Mahayuti scraped together a majority. BJP won 26 seats, Shiv Sena (Shinde) 15, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP four.

The BJP registered a landslide victory in Ichalkaranji, winning 43 of the 65 seats and decisively defeating the Shiv Shahu Aghadi. In Chandrapur, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 28 of 66 seats, pushing the BJP to second place with 26. Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the party would form the civic body with the support of allies.

In Jalna, the BJP achieved a historic victory by winning 45 of the 65 seats, securing a clear majority for the first time. The party also swept Jalgaon with 46 of 75 seats and dominated Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad with 39 of 78 seats. In Ulhasnagar, the BJP and Shiv Sena were locked in a close contest with 37 and 36 seats respectively.

Significance of the results

Congress and its allies performed strongly in Latur, where the Congress–Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi alliance crossed the majority mark with 37 seats, almost ensuring a Congress mayor. The BJP also registered commanding victories in Panvel, Dhule and Jalgaon, while results in Ahilyanagar showed a closely fought contest between the NCP and BJP.

Overall, the civic poll verdict has reinforced the BJP-led Mahayuti’s dominance in urban Maharashtra, while the Congress consolidated its position as the principal opposition in several key cities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/