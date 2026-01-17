VVMC Elections 2026 Results: Hitendra Thakur’s BVA Retains Dominance With 71 Seats, Outpacing BJP In Vasai-Virar Civic Polls

Hitendra Thakur’s Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has secured a resounding victory in the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) elections, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to retain its stronghold. | X @ians_india & File Pic

Vasai-Virar: Hitendra Thakur’s Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has secured a resounding victory in the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) elections, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to retain its stronghold.

Hitendra Thakur credits grassroots workers

The BVA achieved a one-sided majority by winning 71 seats, while the BJP managed to secure 43 seats. A candidate from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) also claimed victory in one ward. Other political parties failed to open their account in this election. Following the announcement of the results, c and party workers broke into massive celebrations across the city.

'The Tiger is Alive': Hitendra Thakur

Addressing the media after the victory, BVA supremo Hitendra Thakur credited the success entirely to his grassroots workers. "It is not 'Thakur Zindabad,' but the 'Karyakarta (Worker) Zindabad.' I have proved once again that elections can be won on the strength of dedicated workers," he said.

Thakur further claimed that the party would have crossed the 100-seat mark if not for technical hurdles. "If there hadn't been issues with the voters' list, slow voting processes, and malfunctioning EVMs, we would have surpassed 100 seats. Big leaders and actors came here to defeat me and gave false promises, but the workers showed their love and loyalty. My workers are great; I bow before them. Because of them, I have survived, and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (The tiger is alive)," Thakur added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/