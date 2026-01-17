 BMC Elections 2026 Results Trigger Political Upheaval As New Faces And Dynastic Entrants Defeat Veteran Corporators Across Mumbai
BMC Elections 2026 Results Trigger Political Upheaval As New Faces And Dynastic Entrants Defeat Veteran Corporators Across Mumbai

Mumbai’s civic polls delivered a mixed verdict on political dynasties, with several relatives of senior leaders winning seats while heavyweight corporators and their children lost. The results reflected voter preference for performance over automatic political inheritance.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 03:36 AM IST
article-image
BMC Election Results 2026 | FPJ

Mumbai: The 2026 BMC elections sent political shockwaves across Mumbai, dramatically reshaping the city’s civic landscape. In a contest marked by sharp twists, newcomers—including relatives of established political leaders—dominated the spotlight, while several seasoned and once-dominant corporators, along with their sons and daughters, were shown the door.

Dynastic candidates gain ground

Almost all major political parties fielded a significant number of candidates who were spouses, children, siblings, or close relatives of prominent politicians—ranging from sitting MLAs and MPs to former corporators. Despite widespread criticism over multiple members of the same family being given tickets, many such candidates managed to win, aided by strong political networks, familiarity, and name recognition. At the same time, the results also exposed the limits of political legacy. Several heavyweight leaders failed to secure victories for their own children.

Among the prominent winners were Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s brother Makarand Narwekar (Ward No. 226), his sister-in-law Harshita Narwekar (Ward No. 225), and his cousin Dr Gauravi Shivalkar (Ward No. 227). In the Congress camp, MLA Aslam Shaikh’s son Hyder won from Ward No. 34, while his sister Qamar Jahan Siddique emerged victorious from Ward No. 33. However, Shaikh’s son-in-law Saif Ahad Khan was defeated. In Andheri, the Congress also fielded former corporator Mohsin Haider’s wife Meher and son Sufiyan—while the mother won, the son lost. Similarly, former corporator Changez Multani’s son Zeeshan won from Ward No. 62.

NCP and Sena families face setbacks

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also allotted tickets to relatives of former minister Nawab Malik. While Malik’s sister Dr Saeeda Khan won, his brother Kaptan Malik lost. Other notable outcomes included the defeat of Shinde Sena MP Ravindra Waikar’s daughter Deepti from Ward No. 73, while Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande’s wife Shaila Lande won from Ward No. 163. The BJP fielded former MP’s son Neil Somaiya, who won from Ward No. 107 in Mulund. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu’s son Ankit Prabhu secured a victory from Goregaon, while Nishikant Shinde, brother of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde, defeated Samadhan Sarvankar, son of former MLA Sada Sarvankar. Mansi Satamkar, wife of former senior corporator Mangesh Satamkar, and Tejender Tiwana, son of former corporator Jaya Tiwana, also emerged victorious.

