MBMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP’s '70-Plus' Slogan Turns Reality With Landslide Win, Shiv Sena Suffers Historic Collapse

Bhayander: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned its "70-plus" slogan into reality by clinching a landslide victory in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) elections. Winning 78 out of 95 seats, the BJP has established undisputed control over the civic body. In contrast, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, which entered the fray to challenge the BJP's dominance, faced a crushing defeat, managing to win only 3 seats. The Congress put up a strong performance, securing 13 seats.

Alliance breakdown impacts result

Although the Shiv Sena and BJP are allies at the state level, the alliance broke down in Mira-Bhayander due to a fierce power struggle between BJP MLA Narendra Mehta and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik. The election campaign was marked by intense mudslinging and personal allegations between the two leaders. As counting began on Friday morning, the BJP maintained a steady lead in every round, eventually dealing a heavy blow to the Sena under Sarnaik's leadership. Notably, BJP rebel Anil Bhosale secured a thumping victory from Ward 14.

Shiv Sena Plummets from 22 to 3

The Shiv Sena, which had 22 corporators in the previous term as a united party, saw its strength collapse. Despite contesting 81 seats, the party won only 3, as urban voters largely rejected their candidates. High-profile figures including former Mayor Catlyn Pereira, District Chief Raju Bhoir, his wife Bhavna Bhoir, and the wealthiest candidate Dhanesh Patil, all suffered defeats. Even in the Sena stronghold of Ward 10, Tara Gharat and her son Pawan Gharat failed to retain their seats.

Amidst the BJP-Sena conflict, the Congress contested independently under the "Ekla Chalo" (Go it alone) banner and succeeded in winning 13 seats, primarily in its traditional bastion of Mira Road. Among the winners is Afreen, the daughter of senior Congress leader Muzaffar Hussain. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, and both factions of the NCP failed to open their accounts.

