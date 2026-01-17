BMC Elections 2026 Results: Thackeray Cousins Seek Unity But Face Challenges In Mumbai Civic Polls After Defeat

In an effort to consolidate their hold over their home turf of Mumbai, Thackeray cousins Uddhav and Raj largely stayed away from campaigning for the municipal council polls held last month and addressed only four to five rallies during the municipal corporation elections. | File PIc

Mumbai: In an effort to consolidate their hold over their home turf of Mumbai, Thackeray cousins Uddhav and Raj largely stayed away from campaigning for the municipal council polls held last month and addressed only four to five rallies during the municipal corporation elections. This signalled their intent to remain united and contest future elections together, rather than part ways.

Combined Strength

By late Friday evening, the combined tally of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the BMC polls stood at around 70. However, the shared cause of the Marathi language and the pride associated with it appears to have brought the estranged cousins closer. Not only did the two parties come together politically, but family ties were also revived after years of estrangement following Raj’s decision to form MNS in 2006.

The biggest setback for the Thackerays is that they are unlikely to wield decisive influence in the BMC, which was ruled by the Shiv Sena uninterruptedly for 25 years. Indications suggest that the BJP may not allow the Thackerays to easily regain their dominance in Mumbai. As a result, their immediate challenge will be to keep their corporators united and prevent any future defections.

Organisational Challenges

Running a political party from the opposition benches is no easy task – a reality the Thackerays may have realised, given sustained efforts to lure their leaders into the Mahayuti fold. Uddhav is also expected to face limitations in undertaking extensive tours due to health concerns, placing greater responsibility on his son Aaditya. For Raj Thackeray, the organisational burden is gradually shifting to his son Amit.

All said and done, the road ahead may not be easy for the Thackerays as they strive to continue their political journey while keeping the hopes of their party cadres alive for better days ahead.

