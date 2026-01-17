BMC Elections 2026 Results: Twin NCP Factions Face Major Setback Across Maharashtra Civic Polls Amid Merger Buzz

Ajit Pawar & Sharad Pawar | File Pic

Mumbai: At a time when speculation was rife about a possible merger, both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have suffered the ignominy of a miserable performance in elections to 29 municipal corporations. The NCP and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) jointly contested the Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Parbhani civic corporations but failed to lift the morale of their supporters.

Power Gap

While the Ajit Pawar-led NCP may manage to share power in a few civic bodies, the Sharad Pawar-led faction has little or no chance, owing to its disastrous performance. Dominated by the Pawar family – Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar – the two NCP factions are being seen as moving closer following a recent programme in Baramati attended by noted industrialist Gautam Adani.

However, party insiders say that if the two factions decide to merge, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP could face a split. State unit chief and MP Sunil Tatkare and a few others are reportedly dead against such a move.

Alliance Support

For now, the party will extend support to its alliance partners – the BJP and the Shiv Sena – in municipal corporations wherever required.

In any case, a big question mark looms over the NCP’s survival, especially in view of the BJP’s plan to contest the 2029 general elections on its own. The only reassurance for the NCP lies in a recent statement by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who said Ajit Pawar would continue as an ally and contest the 2029 elections as part of the Mahayuti.

However, politics is known for its unpredictability. When faced with sharp criticism from some senior BJP leaders, including state president Ravindra Chavan, Ajit Pawar said he would have to speak with senior leaders in New Delhi, as discussions regarding his joining the Mahayuti were undertaken only after consultations at that level.

