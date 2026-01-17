 BMC Elections 2026: Two Men Booked For Threatening Police And Trying To Force Entry Into Kanjurmarg Counting Centre
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Elections 2026: Two Men Booked For Threatening Police And Trying To Force Entry Into Kanjurmarg Counting Centre

BMC Elections 2026: Two Men Booked For Threatening Police And Trying To Force Entry Into Kanjurmarg Counting Centre

The Park Site police in Mumbai have registered a case against Prashant Gangawane (43) and Harshvardhan Khandekar (27) for allegedly pushing and threatening officers while attempting to forcibly enter the St Xavier’s High School BMC vote counting centre in Kanjurmarg West. Both were denied entry as counting for other wards was underway.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 04:22 AM IST
article-image
The Park Site police have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly pushing and threatening police personnel and attempting to forcibly enter a vote counting centre during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Kanjurmarg West. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Park Site police have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly pushing and threatening police personnel and attempting to forcibly enter a vote counting centre during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Kanjurmarg West.

Counting Centre Protocols

The accused have been identified as Prashant Gyaneshwar Gangawane, 43, and Harshvardhan Navnath Khandekar, 27. The incident occurred at the St Xavier’s High School vote counting centre, LBS Marg, Kanjurmarg West.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Police Head Constable Satish Jagannath Sasane, is attached to the Park Site police station. On January 16, he was deployed for vote counting security duty along with Senior Police Inspector Santosh Ghatekar and other police personnels at St Xavier’s High School.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Cyclists Gear Up For Historic Pune Grand Tour 2026, India’s First UCI 2.2 Multi-Stage Road Race
Indian Cyclists Gear Up For Historic Pune Grand Tour 2026, India’s First UCI 2.2 Multi-Stage Road Race
BMC Elections 2026: Two Men Booked For Threatening Police And Trying To Force Entry Into Kanjurmarg Counting Centre
BMC Elections 2026: Two Men Booked For Threatening Police And Trying To Force Entry Into Kanjurmarg Counting Centre
BJP’s Maharashtra Strategy 2026: Party Aims For Decade-Long Control After Civic Poll Sweep Across Mumbai And MMR
BJP’s Maharashtra Strategy 2026: Party Aims For Decade-Long Control After Civic Poll Sweep Across Mumbai And MMR
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Thackeray Cousins Seek Unity But Face Challenges In Mumbai Civic Polls After Defeat
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Thackeray Cousins Seek Unity But Face Challenges In Mumbai Civic Polls After Defeat

As per the instructions issued by the Election Decision Officer, police personnel deployed at the venue were directed to allow candidates and their authorised representatives to enter the counting centre strictly ward-wise. At around 11.30 am, permission was granted for candidates and authorised representatives from Ward Nos. 111 and 112 to enter the premises.

While the counting for these wards was underway, Gangawane, a resident of Kashinath Kopkar Colony, Kranti Nagar, Bhandup East, and Khandekar, a resident of Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli East, arrived at the main entrance and demanded immediate entry into the counting centre.

Read Also
BJP’s Maharashtra Strategy 2026: Party Aims For Decade-Long Control After Civic Poll Sweep Across...
article-image

Police officials informed them that counting for Ward Nos. 111 and 112 was in progress and assured them that entry would be granted once the relevant ward-wise counting commenced. Gangawane allegedly claimed to be a candidate but failed to produce any identification or authorisation proving his candidature or representative status.

Accused Actions

The FIR further states that Gangawane allegedly threatened the police personnel by claiming to be a lawyer and warning them of legal action. He is also accused of pushing HC Sasane and attempting to force his way into the counting centre. Both accused allegedly tried to obstruct police officials and violate the Election Decision Officer’s orders, thereby disrupting official government work.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 221, 223, 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is currently underway, police said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2026: Two Men Booked For Threatening Police And Trying To Force Entry Into Kanjurmarg...
BMC Elections 2026: Two Men Booked For Threatening Police And Trying To Force Entry Into Kanjurmarg...
BJP’s Maharashtra Strategy 2026: Party Aims For Decade-Long Control After Civic Poll Sweep Across...
BJP’s Maharashtra Strategy 2026: Party Aims For Decade-Long Control After Civic Poll Sweep Across...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Thackeray Cousins Seek Unity But Face Challenges In Mumbai Civic Polls...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Thackeray Cousins Seek Unity But Face Challenges In Mumbai Civic Polls...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Twin NCP Factions Face Major Setback Across Maharashtra Civic Polls Amid...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Twin NCP Factions Face Major Setback Across Maharashtra Civic Polls Amid...
KDMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Secures Clear Majority In Kalyan-Dombivli As Shinde Sena...
KDMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Secures Clear Majority In Kalyan-Dombivli As Shinde Sena...