BMC Elections 2026: Two Men Booked For Threatening Police And Trying To Force Entry Into Kanjurmarg Counting Centre

Mumbai: The Park Site police have registered a case against two individuals for allegedly pushing and threatening police personnel and attempting to forcibly enter a vote counting centre during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Kanjurmarg West.

Counting Centre Protocols

The accused have been identified as Prashant Gyaneshwar Gangawane, 43, and Harshvardhan Navnath Khandekar, 27. The incident occurred at the St Xavier’s High School vote counting centre, LBS Marg, Kanjurmarg West.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Police Head Constable Satish Jagannath Sasane, is attached to the Park Site police station. On January 16, he was deployed for vote counting security duty along with Senior Police Inspector Santosh Ghatekar and other police personnels at St Xavier’s High School.

As per the instructions issued by the Election Decision Officer, police personnel deployed at the venue were directed to allow candidates and their authorised representatives to enter the counting centre strictly ward-wise. At around 11.30 am, permission was granted for candidates and authorised representatives from Ward Nos. 111 and 112 to enter the premises.

While the counting for these wards was underway, Gangawane, a resident of Kashinath Kopkar Colony, Kranti Nagar, Bhandup East, and Khandekar, a resident of Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli East, arrived at the main entrance and demanded immediate entry into the counting centre.

Police officials informed them that counting for Ward Nos. 111 and 112 was in progress and assured them that entry would be granted once the relevant ward-wise counting commenced. Gangawane allegedly claimed to be a candidate but failed to produce any identification or authorisation proving his candidature or representative status.

Accused Actions

The FIR further states that Gangawane allegedly threatened the police personnel by claiming to be a lawyer and warning them of legal action. He is also accused of pushing HC Sasane and attempting to force his way into the counting centre. Both accused allegedly tried to obstruct police officials and violate the Election Decision Officer’s orders, thereby disrupting official government work.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 221, 223, 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is currently underway, police said.

