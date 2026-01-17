BJP’s Maharashtra Strategy 2026: Party Aims For Decade-Long Control After Civic Poll Sweep Across Mumbai And MMR

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Pic

Mumbai: The BJP, which has gradually consolidated its grip on Maharashtra politics – especially after the June 2022 split in the Shiv Sena and later in the NCP – appears determined to retain control of the state for at least the next decade. Its recent victories in municipal council elections and municipal corporation polls underscore this ambition.

Strategic Leadership

The BJP’s state unit has consistently outmanoeuvred its political rivals, allowing the party to advance its plans with remarkable effectiveness. The leadership’s strategic precision has translated into repeated electoral successes.

With its sights set on single-handed control of the state’s political landscape, the BJP will eventually have to decide how to shed the burden of its alliances with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. For now, however, the party is unlikely to reveal its intentions. Both allies play a crucial role in splitting the influential Maratha vote bank, which otherwise leans towards Sharad Pawar’s NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Alliance Dynamics

The BJP’s success story appears nearly complete following sweeping victories in prestigious civic bodies such as Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Mira-Bhayander and a strong performance in Kalyan-Dombivli and across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Looking ahead to elections for 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis, the BJP is keen to maintain its winning momentum. Thereafter, the party may undertake a major organisational overhaul at the state level, possibly extending to a cabinet reshuffle.

Civic Successes

Sources indicate that some faces in the state cabinet could be replaced with new ones, a move unlikely to trigger political turbulence as Maharashtra is not scheduled to face any major elections until 2029.

Another possibility being discussed within party circles is a potential reshuffle at the Centre in the near future, during which Fadnavis’s name is said to be doing the rounds.

