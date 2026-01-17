Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026 Results: From ‘Temporary Rebel’ To Power Broker, Dy CM Eknath Shinde Cements Political Relevance

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde emerges as a key power centre in Maharashtra politics following the 2026 civic election results. | X - @mieknathshinde

Mumbai, Jan 16: When Eknath Shinde engineered the biggest-ever split in the Shiv Sena, he was widely viewed as a transient figure — someone unlikely to last long and expected to remain firmly under the BJP’s control. However, events since then have unfolded in a very different manner.

Successive performances in the Lok Sabha elections, followed by the Assembly polls and now the local body elections, suggest that Shinde has firmly entrenched himself in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Building an independent base

Known among his supporters for his generosity and approachable nature, Shinde has gradually built a loyal cadre of his own. A man of few words, he prefers action over rhetoric.

During seat-sharing negotiations for municipal corporations, he emerged as a tough negotiator, managing to secure 90 seats in Mumbai from a reluctant BJP that was initially unwilling to offer more than 50.

Strong hold over Thane region

Shinde’s grip over Thane district remains particularly noteworthy. In Ambernath, his loyalists outmanoeuvred the BJP by aligning with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, capturing the vice-presidentship and gaining control over key committees in the 60-member civic body. Under his leadership, the Shiv Sena retained its dominance in Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane municipal corporations.

Questions over future equations

As Shinde charts his future course, political speculation is rife. There is growing chatter that the BJP may prefer not to share power after the 2029 general elections and could sideline its alliance partners ahead of the polls.

The Sena under Shinde mounted an aggressive campaign to secure a strong mandate in Mumbai — the traditional stronghold of the Thackerays — to establish his legitimacy as the party’s new leader. However, the outcome appears to have capped the Sena’s tally at under 30 seats.

If the BJP chooses to exclude its ally from power-sharing arrangements in the BMC, it could serve as a telling signal of the direction Mumbai’s future politics may take.

