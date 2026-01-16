 BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP’s Tejasvee Ghosalkar Secures Staggering Victory In Dahisar Ward No 2 By Over 10,700 Votes
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP's Tejasvee Ghosalkar Secures Staggering Victory In Dahisar Ward No 2 By Over 10,700 Votes

Tejasvee Ghosalkar of the BJP–Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance won Dahisar Ward 2 in the 2026 BMC elections by a margin of 10,755 votes, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Dhanashree Kolge and defying expectations after her last-minute party switch.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Mahayuti candidate Tejasvee Ghosalkar celebrates her decisive victory from Dahisar Ward 2 in the 2026 BMC elections | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 16: Tejasvee Ghosalkar, the BJP–Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance candidate and former corporator, registered a decisive victory from Ward No. 2 in the 2026 BMC elections, winning by a staggering margin of 10,755 votes. She defeated Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Dhanashree Kolge in a high-profile and closely watched contest.

Background and political shift

Tejasvee is the widow of former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was tragically shot dead in Borivali in February 2024. Previously associated with Shiv Sena (UBT), she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party just ahead of the elections.

Though she had earlier won civic elections from Ward No. 1 in 2017, the Mahayuti alliance chose to field her from Ward No. 2 this time. She is also the daughter-in-law of senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar. Given her last-minute switch, many political analysts had predicted that her prospects might be affected.

Margin defies predictions

Defying expectations, Tejasvee led from the outset, securing a commanding 16,484 votes. Her opponent, Dhanashree Kolge, managed 5,729 votes, leaving Tejasvee with a remarkable winning margin of 10,755 votes.

Also Watch:

article-image

The Dahisar Ward 2 contest drew attention not just for its personal stakes but also for the political symbolism it represented: former allies turned rivals, loyalists versus opportunists, the television-facing candidate versus the grassroots worker, and the outsider versus the local favourite.

