 KDMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Secures Clear Majority In Kalyan-Dombivli As Shinde Sena Emerges Largest Party
The Mahayuti alliance secured a decisive victory in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections, comfortably crossing the majority mark. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) emerged as the largest party with 53 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 50. The opposition suffered heavy losses, paving the way for a Mahayuti mayor and firm control of KDMC.

Danish Azmi
article-image
Kalyan: The Mahayuti alliance registered a decisive victory in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections, firmly establishing its dominance in the twin city civic body. With the alliance comfortably crossing the majority mark, the next mayor of KDMC is set to be from the Mahayuti camp.

Shinde Sena Leads

Of the 122 seats in the KDMC, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) emerged as the single largest party by winning 53 seats, while its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured 50 seats, giving the alliance a commanding majority. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) finished a distant third with 11 seats. Other parties lagged far behind, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) winning five seats, the Congress (I) securing two seats, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) managing just one seat.

Compared to the 2015 municipal elections, the BJP recorded a notable improvement, gaining nine additional seats. In 2015, the BJP had won 42 seats, while the then undivided Shiv Sena had secured 52 seats—a figure the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has equalled in this election.

Setbacks for Rivals

The MNS suffered a setback, losing four seats compared to the previous election, when it had won nine. Both the Congress and the NCP also saw a decline in their electoral performance, failing to make any significant impact in the civic polls.

article-image

The results underline a clear shift in KDMC’s political landscape, with voters delivering a strong mandate in favour of the Mahayuti alliance, while the Opposition struggled to retain its base. With numbers firmly on its side, the Mahayuti is now poised to take complete control of the KDMC, setting the tone for civic governance in Kalyan-Dombivli over the next term.

KDMC Election Results: Party-wise Seat Tally

Total Seats: 122

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction): 53

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 50

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction): 11

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS): 5

Indian National Congress (I): 2

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction): 1

