NextGen SCM Summit 2026 West India Edition Concludes In Mumbai, Strengthening India’s Supply Chain Leadership Network

The NextGen SCM Summit 2026 – West India Edition, presented by NextGen SCM Connect, concluded successfully in Mumbai, reinforcing its position as a key thought-leadership platform for India’s rapidly evolving supply chain and logistics ecosystem. The summit brought together senior industry leaders, policymakers, academicians and young innovators for a day of strategic dialogue and collaboration.

Union minister inaugurates event

The summit was inaugurated by Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who also officially launched the NextGen SCM Connect website at the event.

The directors of NextGen SCM Connect, Atul Ajit Tiwari and Sanjay Pal, welcomed the guests.

Focus on future growth

The summit featured insightful panel discussions on the growth, transformation, and future roadmap of India’s Supply Chain and Logistics industry, with focus on innovation, digitization, sustainability, and operational resilience. industry leaders shared strategic perspectives on India’s growing role in the global logistics and supply chain landscape.

A major highlight of the summit was the exclusive CXO Roundtable on D2C and E-commerce Brands – Vision 2030, where senior leaders deliberated on scalability, profitability, supply chain agility, and future-ready business models for India’s fast-expanding consumer ecosystem.

In a landmark initiative, NextGen SCM Connect launched India’s first “NextGen Innovation Arena”, aimed at encouraging and recognizing young student innovators in the SCM domain. Innovation awards were presented to student teams from IIM Mumbai and IIM Bangalore, with participation from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, KLE University, and Symbiosis University.

This initiative marks India’s first dedicated SCM-focused platform created to nurture and promote the next generation of supply chain innovators. Leading industry professionals were felicitated for their outstanding contributions to the sector.

NextGen SCM Connect also announced its advisory board, comprising eminent industry and academic leaders:

The summit witnessed strong participation from leading organizations such as Vadilal Group, Reliance Group, JSW, CCI Group, Amazon Shipping, Amazon Freight, Fitsol, Abhayansh Shipping, and Shantanu Transport Organization.

NextGen SCM Connect is a future-focused knowledge and networking platform dedicated to building India’s most influential Supply Chain & Logistics leadership community. Its vision is to connect industry, academia, policymakers, and young talent, driving innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth through summits, CXO roundtables, innovation initiatives, and industry recognitions.

