 India's Biggest Cycling Event: All You Need To Know About Pune Grand Tour 2026 Starting Jan 19
The Pune Grand Tour 2026 is set to become India’s inaugural UCI 2.2 category multi-stage continental road race. Scheduled from January 19 to 23, the five-day event will place the country on the global professional cycling map and give domestic riders a chance to compete at international standards on home roads.

Shubham KuraleUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
India's Biggest Cycling Event: All You Need To Know About Pune Grand Tour 2026 Starting Jan 19 | Anand Chaini

India's Biggest Cycling Event: All You Need To Know About Pune Grand Tour 2026 Starting Jan 19 | Anand Chaini

Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), said that this event opens a direct pathway for our riders toward Olympic qualification, and the race is a defining moment for Indian cycling after years of groundwork to secure UCI accreditation. 

India's Biggest Cycling Event: All You Need To Know About Pune Grand Tour 2026 Starting Jan 19 | Anand Chaini

For the first time, India will field 12 riders in a UCI-accredited road race, its largest-ever contingent. The riders are split into two squads: Indian National Team (6 riders)

- Sahil Kumar

- Dinesh Kumar

- Naveen John

- Surya Thathu

- Vishavjeet Singh

- Harshveer Singh Sikhon

India's Biggest Cycling Event: All You Need To Know About Pune Grand Tour 2026 Starting Jan 19

India's Biggest Cycling Event: All You Need To Know About Pune Grand Tour 2026 Starting Jan 19 | Anand Chaini

Indian Development Team (6 riders)

- Akshar Tyagi

- Niraj Kumar

- Vivaan Sapru

- Sachin Desai

- Manav Sarda

- Chirag Seghal

Moreover, the event also allows senior riders to compete alongside emerging talent. Manav Sarda, a development team rider, said, “Having both teams racing together at home is a big opportunity for younger riders.”

Olympic significance

The Pune Grand Tour also carries a strategic value. The UCI points on offer contribute directly toward qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, making it a critical test event for India’s long-term ambitions in road cycling. 

International-standard racing at home gives our riders valuable experience without the logistical challenges of racing abroad,” said Indian national team coach Maxat Ayazabayev.

Event Details

Total distance: 437 km

Riders: 171 from 29 teams

Countries represented: 35

Terrains: Deccan Plateau, Sahyadri ranges, urban Pune

- Jan 19: Prologue (7.5 km) – Goodluck Chowk

- Jan 20: Mulsi–Maval Miles (87.2 km) – urban sprints and sharp turns

- Jan 21: Maratha Heritage Circuit (105.3 km) – demanding ghats and climbs

- Jan 22: Western Ghats Gateway (134 km) – fast, tactical racing

- Jan 23: Pune Pride Loop (95 km) – technical city finish

Massive Preparations

A major road overhaul was completed in just 75 days, which has brought Pune’s infrastructure up to UCI standards, reinforcing its reputation as India’s ‘Cycle Capital’. Organised by the Pune District Administration under the aegis of CFI, the event brings light to culture, rural tourism and sustainability.

