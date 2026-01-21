 Nanded Division DRM Pradeep Kamble Inspects Safety, Passenger Facilities In Adilabad
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Nanded: Pradeep Kamble, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Nanded division of South Central Railway (SCR), conducted a detailed inspection tour of Adilabad on Tuesday, focusing on safety standards, passenger amenities, and technical infrastructure across several railway sections.

During his visit, Kamble reviewed safety arrangements, basic passenger facilities, and passenger security measures at Adilabad railway station and adjoining sections. He also inspected Level Crossing No. 1 and carried out comprehensive inspections at Mudkhed, Bhokar, Himayatnagar, Kinwat, and Adilabad railway stations under the Nanded division.

The inspection covered a wide range of passenger convenience facilities, including platform conditions, cleanliness, lighting, seating arrangements, drinking water availability, and circulating areas. Kamble also assessed the upkeep of station premises and reviewed measures being taken to improve overall passenger experience.

In addition to passenger-related facilities, the DRM examined critical technical installations such as points and crossings, steel girder bridges, overhead equipment depots, level crossings, and under-bridges. Special emphasis was laid on infrastructure safety and maintenance standards to ensure smooth and secure train operations.

At Adilabad, Kamble inspected the crew lobby, running room, and pit line, directing officials to strictly implement prescribed safety and security protocols. He stressed the importance of regular monitoring, timely maintenance, and adherence to safety norms.

Senior railway officers from the Nanded division accompanied the DRM during the inspection and were instructed to address identified issues on priority to enhance operational efficiency and passenger safety.

