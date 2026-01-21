Nashik: Six Arrested Within Hours For Robbing Pilgrims At Trimbakeshwar | Representative Image

Nashik: On January 16th, in the Dhadoshi area of Trimbakeshwar taluka, ten female pilgrims from Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) were robbed of gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees at knifepoint and with a sickle. Following this daring robbery, the Ghoti police immediately launched a search operation and arrested six accused late on Tuesday night. Preliminary information suggests the accused are from the Dhadoshi area.

After the incident, the female pilgrims were so frightened that they went directly to the Ghoti police station to file a complaint and then immediately left for Ahilyanagar. The police traced the complainants, gathered all the information, and identified the accused with their help. A search operation was conducted late at night, and six robbers were successfully apprehended. Some of the stolen goods have been recovered from the accused, and the search for the remaining items is underway.

These ten female pilgrims were performing the circumambulation of Brahmagiri mountain when the robbers attacked them in the Dhadoshi area. Threatening them with a sickle and a knife, they snatched the gold ornaments from their necks, hands, and other places. The robbers then threatened the pilgrims and fled. This incident has created an atmosphere of fear among pilgrims in the Trimbakeshwar area.

The police inspector and team of the Ghoti police station took swift action and apprehended the accused. A case has been registered under sections 395 (robbery), 397 (attempt to murder during robbery), 307 (attempt to murder), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway, and the search for the remaining stolen items and other accomplices is ongoing.

Trimbakeshwar is a religious site, and therefore, the number of pilgrims is large. To prevent such incidents, the police have increased patrolling on the circumambulation route and appealed to the pilgrims to be vigilant. Following this incident, local devotees and tourists have also demanded increased security from the police.