Promised Flex-Free Pune, But Banners Up Post-Poll: Minister Murlidhar Mohol Vows Action Against Unauthorised Hoardings | FPJ/ Salman Ansari (Representative Pic)

Prior to the Pune civic election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its election manifesto, had promised to make the city free of flex banners, citing damage to the city’s skyline. However, soon after the municipal corporation election results, banners went up across Pune by several political parties, including the BJP.

Mohol, while speaking to reporters at the Pune Union of Working Journalists, addressed questions about the apparent contradiction between the manifesto promise and the current situation.

He said, “It is true that elected members from all parties have put up flex banners across the city. However, we are committed to fulfilling all our promises. I have instructed the municipal commissioner to take action against all unauthorised banners. And would personally speak to party members to ensure no further banners are put up.”

However, Mohol did not specify a deadline but said the civic administration would take appropriate action. “Citizens have elected us for development. We will fulfil our promises related to equal water distribution and making Pune a clean and safe city. We have a clear vision and will plan accordingly,” he added.

Moreover, Mohol also addressed the appointment of nominated corporators in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The BJP, with 119 elected corporators, can appoint seven nominated members. While there are many aspirants within the party, Mohol said it may not be possible to accommodate all of them.

He further said, “As the BJP and Shiv Sena contested the elections against each other, there is no question of giving nominated corporator positions to Shiv Sena members in Pune.”