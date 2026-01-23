CREDAI Nashik To Host Redevelopment Conclave On January 24 At Kalidas Kalamandir |

Nashik: To provide comprehensive information on legal regulations, government approvals, financial aspects, and responsibilities involved in the building redevelopment process, CREDAI Nashik Metro—the country’s largest association of real estate developers—has taken the initiative to organize a “Redevelopment Conclave” on Saturday, January 24, starting at 10:00 a.m. at Kalidas Kalamandir.



The conference will be inaugurated by the Minister for Water Resources and Disaster Management Girish Mahajan. Several experts will guide participants on various aspects of the redevelopment process. The conference is open to citizens interested in redevelopment, apartments, housing societies, and real estate developers. Entry to the conference is free, informed Gaurav Thakkar, President of CREDAI Nashik Metro.

Thakkar stated that through this conference, CREDAI aims to provide proper direction and reliable guidance to citizens, apartment owners, housing societies, and developers. Registered housing societies in Nashik city, apartment members, and developers interested in working in the redevelopment sector have been invited to attend the conclave.