 CREDAI Nashik To Host Redevelopment Conclave On January 24 At Kalidas Kalamandir
CREDAI Nashik To Host Redevelopment Conclave On January 24 At Kalidas Kalamandir

To provide comprehensive information on legal regulations, government approvals, financial aspects, and responsibilities involved in the building redevelopment process, CREDAI Nashik Metro—the country's largest association of real estate developers—has taken the initiative to organise a "Redevelopment Conclave" on Saturday, January 24, starting at 10:00 a.m. at Kalidas Kalamandir.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
CREDAI Nashik To Host Redevelopment Conclave On January 24 At Kalidas Kalamandir |

Nashik: To provide comprehensive information on legal regulations, government approvals, financial aspects, and responsibilities involved in the building redevelopment process, CREDAI Nashik Metro—the country’s largest association of real estate developers—has taken the initiative to organize a “Redevelopment Conclave” on Saturday, January 24, starting at 10:00 a.m. at Kalidas Kalamandir.


The conference will be inaugurated by the Minister for Water Resources and Disaster Management Girish Mahajan. Several experts will guide participants on various aspects of the redevelopment process. The conference is open to citizens interested in redevelopment, apartments, housing societies, and real estate developers. Entry to the conference is free, informed Gaurav Thakkar, President of CREDAI Nashik Metro.

