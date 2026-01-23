 Nashik: Malegaon Court Fines Sanjay Raut ₹1,000 In Dadaji Bhuse Defamation Case
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Malegaon Court Fines Sanjay Raut ₹1,000 In Dadaji Bhuse Defamation Case

Nashik: Malegaon Court Fines Sanjay Raut ₹1,000 In Dadaji Bhuse Defamation Case

In a defamation case filed by the then State Public Works Minister Dadaji Bhuse, the Malegaon court has imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Malegaon Court Fines Sanjay Raut ₹1,000 In Dadaji Bhuse Defamation Case | Kunal Patil (Representative Pic)

Nashik: In a defamation case filed by the then State Public Works Minister Dadaji Bhuse, the Malegaon court has imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut.


The case pertains to allegations made by MP Raut against Minister Bhuse regarding the purchase of the Girna Cooperative Sugar Factory in Malegaon taluka. Around fifteen years ago, the Girna Cooperative Sugar Factory had gone into liquidation. At that time, the factory was purchased for only ₹27.15 crore by a company reportedly associated with Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Read Also
Nashik: New Legislation For Total Gutkha Ban In Maharashtra; Draft To Be Presented In Upcoming...
article-image


It was alleged that during this transaction, Dadaji Bhuse had collected share capital from farmers in Malegaon taluka. Based on this issue, MP Raut had made allegations against Bhuse, claiming that he had collected around ₹178 crore from farmers, which had caused a major controversy.


Following these allegations, Minister Bhuse filed a defamation suit against MP Raut. The case was under hearing in the Malegaon court. After examining the evidence, the court held MP Sanjay Raut guilty and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on him.

FPJ Shorts
'I Used To Cry A Lot': Sunita Williams Opens Up On Her Darkest Moments When Stranded For 286 Days In Space
'I Used To Cry A Lot': Sunita Williams Opens Up On Her Darkest Moments When Stranded For 286 Days In Space
BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended Till January 29; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended Till January 29; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption In Mumbai And Thane Areas Due To Pipeline Shifting And Repair Works
BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption In Mumbai And Thane Areas Due To Pipeline Shifting And Repair Works
No Tail To Tell Episode 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This K-Drama
No Tail To Tell Episode 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This K-Drama
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Intense Lobbying Among 16 BJP Women Corporators For Nashik Mayor Post
Intense Lobbying Among 16 BJP Women Corporators For Nashik Mayor Post
Nashik: Malegaon Court Fines Sanjay Raut ₹1,000 In Dadaji Bhuse Defamation Case
Nashik: Malegaon Court Fines Sanjay Raut ₹1,000 In Dadaji Bhuse Defamation Case
Pune: Outrage Over PMC Exam Centres, Aspirants Take To Streets - VIDEO
Pune: Outrage Over PMC Exam Centres, Aspirants Take To Streets - VIDEO
NGT Admits Illegal Groundwater Extraction Case, Issues Notices To Pune Authorities
NGT Admits Illegal Groundwater Extraction Case, Issues Notices To Pune Authorities
Pune: PMC Junior Engineer Exam On February 25 Across 20 Cities In State
Pune: PMC Junior Engineer Exam On February 25 Across 20 Cities In State