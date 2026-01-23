Nashik: Malegaon Court Fines Sanjay Raut ₹1,000 In Dadaji Bhuse Defamation Case | Kunal Patil (Representative Pic)

Nashik: In a defamation case filed by the then State Public Works Minister Dadaji Bhuse, the Malegaon court has imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut.



The case pertains to allegations made by MP Raut against Minister Bhuse regarding the purchase of the Girna Cooperative Sugar Factory in Malegaon taluka. Around fifteen years ago, the Girna Cooperative Sugar Factory had gone into liquidation. At that time, the factory was purchased for only ₹27.15 crore by a company reportedly associated with Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.



It was alleged that during this transaction, Dadaji Bhuse had collected share capital from farmers in Malegaon taluka. Based on this issue, MP Raut had made allegations against Bhuse, claiming that he had collected around ₹178 crore from farmers, which had caused a major controversy.



Following these allegations, Minister Bhuse filed a defamation suit against MP Raut. The case was under hearing in the Malegaon court. After examining the evidence, the court held MP Sanjay Raut guilty and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on him.