 Nashik: New Legislation For Total Gutkha Ban In Maharashtra; Draft To Be Presented In Upcoming Session: Minister Narhari Zirwal
The Maharashtra government will introduce a separate law to impose a complete ban on gutkha and similar prohibited substances in the state. On the lines of Gujarat’s prohibition law, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal has directed officials to submit the necessary proposal and prepare a draft of the new legislation.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
Nashik: New Legislation For Total Gutkha Ban In Maharashtra; Draft To Be Presented In Upcoming Session: Minister Narhari Zirwal | FPJ Photo

A review meeting was held recently at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Minister Zirwal to assess the strict enforcement of laws related to gutkha and prohibited food products. It was clarified that during the winter session of the state legislature, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had proposed the formation of a joint task force comprising the Food and Drug Administration and the Home Department to curb the illegal sale of gutkha.

He had also suggested taking action against illegal gutkha traders under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). In this context, Minister Zirwal instructed officials to draft a separate law for a gutkha ban on the lines of Gujarat’s prohibition law and present it in the upcoming budget session of the legislature.

