BJP To Dominate Nashik Civic Body's Standing Committee With 10 Of 16 Seats

Nashik: It has become clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will enjoy undisputed dominance in the Standing Committee of the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Considered the financial nerve centre of the civic body, the Standing Committee will have 10 members from the BJP, 3 from Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), 2 from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), and 1 from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).



In the 122-member Municipal Corporation, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 72 seats, securing absolute power. Shiv Sena won 26 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15 seats, and the NCP secured 4 seats. The Congress and MNS won 3 and 1 seats respectively.



Given this numerical strength, it has been firmly established that the highly important Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation will remain under BJP control. Accordingly, the committee will comprise 10 BJP members, 3 from Shiv Sena, 2 from Shiv Sena (UBT), and 1 from the NCP. There is always intense competition among political parties to secure a place on the Standing Committee, and naturally, the possibility of lobbying for these positions cannot be ruled out.