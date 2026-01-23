 Pune: PMC Postpones Junior Engineer Exam Scheduled For Jan 25 Amid Transparency Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Postpones Junior Engineer Exam Scheduled For Jan 25 Amid Transparency Concerns

Pune: PMC Postpones Junior Engineer Exam Scheduled For Jan 25 Amid Transparency Concerns

Considering demands from several aspirants and consequent protests, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has postponed the PMC Junior Examination that was scheduled on January 25.

Shubham KuraleUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC Postpones Junior Engineer Exam Scheduled For Jan 25 Amid Transparency Concerns | Anand Chaini

Pune: Considering demands from several aspirants and consequent protests, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has postponed the PMC Junior Examination that was scheduled on January 25. 

PMC, through a press release, stated, “Advertisement No. 1/1579 was published for filling the vacant posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) Class-3 cadre in the establishment of Pune Municipal Corporation through direct recruitment. All candidates should note that the examination scheduled for January 25, 2026, based on the applications received in response to the said advertisement, is being postponed due to some unavoidable reasons.”

“The administration is reviewing various aspects to ensure transparency, orderliness, and proper facilities for the candidates in this recruitment process. The new date, time, and examination centres for the said examination will be finalised soon and communicated to the candidates through the official website and media,” it mentioned.

On Thursday, PMC announced that it will be conducting the Junior Engineer exam on Sunday, January 25th, at 69 centres across 20 districts in 6 revenue divisions of the state. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai ACB Books Two VP Road Police Constables And Pan Shop Vendor For Alleged Bribe Demand In Cigarette Business Case
Mumbai ACB Books Two VP Road Police Constables And Pan Shop Vendor For Alleged Bribe Demand In Cigarette Business Case
India Penalised For Slow Over Rate In IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I; 17 Runs Leaked After Fielding Restriction Imposed In Arshdeep's Over
India Penalised For Slow Over Rate In IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I; 17 Runs Leaked After Fielding Restriction Imposed In Arshdeep's Over
Mumbai News: Khar Police Arrest Two Serial Thieves For Stealing Mobiles And Valuables From Devotees At St Teresa’s Church
Mumbai News: Khar Police Arrest Two Serial Thieves For Stealing Mobiles And Valuables From Devotees At St Teresa’s Church
MMC Chief Dr Vinky Rughwani Honoured With IAP Social Champion Award 2025 For Work On Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Care
MMC Chief Dr Vinky Rughwani Honoured With IAP Social Champion Award 2025 For Work On Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Care

The Pune Municipal Corporation recruited 748 candidates for various positions in 2022-23. Subsequently, the recruitment process for 169 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts was initiated. 41,273 candidates applied for these positions. The examination was originally scheduled for December 1, 2025. However, it was postponed due to the announcement of the code of conduct for the municipal elections

Read Also
Pune Civic Body’s Welfare Initiative Brings Relief To Family Of Deceased Contract Worker
article-image

Candidates are urged to ignore any kind of rumours, misinformation, or unauthorised information. They should only trust the official announcements made by the administration. The Municipal Corporation administration has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the candidates and has assured that the recruitment process will be conducted in a more efficient, orderly, and transparent manner.


Further proceedings regarding this examination or information regarding the newly decided examination date will be published on the official website of Pune Municipal Corporation at https://www.pmc.gov.in/mr/b/recruitment and https://www.pmc.gov.in/en/b/recruitment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMC Postpones Junior Engineer Exam Scheduled For Jan 25 Amid Transparency Concerns
Pune: PMC Postpones Junior Engineer Exam Scheduled For Jan 25 Amid Transparency Concerns
If The Industrial Sector Develops, Jalgaon Will Develop, Says Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil
If The Industrial Sector Develops, Jalgaon Will Develop, Says Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil
Jalgaon: International Conference On AI And Human Cognition Held At North Maharashtra University
Jalgaon: International Conference On AI And Human Cognition Held At North Maharashtra University
Jalgaon: Income Tax Raid On Bio-Fertiliser Firm Reveals Rs 1.02 Crore TDS Dues
Jalgaon: Income Tax Raid On Bio-Fertiliser Firm Reveals Rs 1.02 Crore TDS Dues
CREDAI Nashik To Host Redevelopment Conclave On January 24 At Kalidas Kalamandir
CREDAI Nashik To Host Redevelopment Conclave On January 24 At Kalidas Kalamandir