Pune: PMC Postpones Junior Engineer Exam Scheduled For Jan 25 Amid Transparency Concerns

Pune: Considering demands from several aspirants and consequent protests, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has postponed the PMC Junior Examination that was scheduled on January 25.

Pune: PMC Postpones Junior Engineer Exam To Review Transparency, Facilities For Candidates pic.twitter.com/TqYXbmcMZm — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) January 23, 2026

PMC, through a press release, stated, “Advertisement No. 1/1579 was published for filling the vacant posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) Class-3 cadre in the establishment of Pune Municipal Corporation through direct recruitment. All candidates should note that the examination scheduled for January 25, 2026, based on the applications received in response to the said advertisement, is being postponed due to some unavoidable reasons.”

“The administration is reviewing various aspects to ensure transparency, orderliness, and proper facilities for the candidates in this recruitment process. The new date, time, and examination centres for the said examination will be finalised soon and communicated to the candidates through the official website and media,” it mentioned.

On Thursday, PMC announced that it will be conducting the Junior Engineer exam on Sunday, January 25th, at 69 centres across 20 districts in 6 revenue divisions of the state.

The Pune Municipal Corporation recruited 748 candidates for various positions in 2022-23. Subsequently, the recruitment process for 169 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts was initiated. 41,273 candidates applied for these positions. The examination was originally scheduled for December 1, 2025. However, it was postponed due to the announcement of the code of conduct for the municipal elections

Candidates are urged to ignore any kind of rumours, misinformation, or unauthorised information. They should only trust the official announcements made by the administration. The Municipal Corporation administration has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the candidates and has assured that the recruitment process will be conducted in a more efficient, orderly, and transparent manner.