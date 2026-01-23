IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Pune Receives Bomb Threat, Cleared After Inspection

IndiGo | File Pic (Representation Image)

Pune: An IndiGo aircraft operating flight 6E 2608 from Delhi to Pune received a bomb threat after its arrival at Pune Airport on Wednesday night.

The flight was scheduled to land at 8:40 pm, touched down at 9:24 pm and was parked at Bay No. 3 by 9:27 pm.

Soon after, Air Traffic Control (ATC) informed Apron Control about the bomb threat.

Santosg Dhoke, Managing Director of Pune Airport said, acting on the the threat, as a precautionary measure, the aircraft was shifted to the isolation bay. Apron Control immediately alerted all concerned agencies, following which the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened.

A comprehensive security inspection was carried out by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

No suspicious objects or threats were found during the checks. After completing all security protocols, the aircraft was declared safe and cleared for normal operations. However, the situation was managed swiftly and efficiently, with no further incidents reported.