 IndiGo Flight From Delhi To Pune Receives Bomb Threat, Cleared After Inspection
An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Pune received a bomb threat after landing at Pune Airport. The aircraft was quickly moved to an isolation bay, and security agencies conducted a thorough inspection. No suspicious items were found, and after completing protocols, the plane was cleared for normal operations. The situation was managed swiftly with no incidents reported.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
IndiGo | File Pic (Representation Image)

Pune: An IndiGo aircraft operating flight 6E 2608 from Delhi to Pune received a bomb threat after its arrival at Pune Airport on Wednesday night.

The flight was scheduled to land at 8:40 pm, touched down at 9:24 pm and was parked at Bay No. 3 by 9:27 pm.

Soon after, Air Traffic Control (ATC) informed Apron Control about the bomb threat.

A comprehensive security inspection was carried out by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

No suspicious objects or threats were found during the checks. After completing all security protocols, the aircraft was declared safe and cleared for normal operations. However, the situation was managed swiftly and efficiently, with no further incidents reported.

