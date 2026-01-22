IndiGo Net Profit Recovers To ₹549 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 27% QoQ To ₹23,472 Crore

IndiGo returned to profit in Q3 FY26 with Rs 549 crore. | File Pic

Mumbai: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo, posted a Rs 549 crore consolidated net profit in Q3 FY26, reversing the Rs 2,582 crore loss in Q2. The company’s revenue from operations rose 26.5 percent sequentially to Rs 23,472 crore, also reflecting a 6.2 percent increase over Rs 22,111 crore in Q3 FY25. Against Rs 2,449 crore profit in Q3 FY25 and Rs (2582) crore in Q2 FY26, the Q3 turnaround comes despite heavy exceptional charges, pointing to resilience in core operations.

Operating Momentum Returns With Profit Turnaround

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) reported a net profit of Rs 549.1 crore in Q3 FY26, recovering from a Rs 2,582.1 crore loss in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 23,471.9 crore from Rs 18,555.3 crore in Q2, and Rs 22,110.7 crore a year earlier. This quarterly recovery was driven by higher passenger traffic, operational normalization post disruptions, and better yield management.

Sequential Growth Builds Amid Disruption Costs

The airline’s total income rose to Rs 24,540.6 crore, up 25.2 percent QoQ, while expenses saw only a modest 1.6 percent rise to Rs 22,431.9 crore. Operating profit before exceptional items stood at Rs 2,108.7 crore. However, two significant exceptional items-Rs 969.3 crore due to new labour code implementation and Rs 577.2 crore linked to December’s flight disruptions-impacted bottom line profitability.

Management Notes and Key Drivers

While there was no direct commentary in the report, the financials indicate recovery aided by network stability, cost control, and volume uptick post disruptions. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) Rs 22.2 crore penalty and Rs 50 crore bank guarantee requirement also added to Q3’s exceptional items. EPS for Q3 recovered to Rs 14.22 from a loss of Rs 66.79 in Q2. The company’s paid-up equity stood at Rs 3,866 crore.

Cumulative Performance Under Pressure

For 9M FY26, revenue from operations stood at Rs 62,523.5 crore, up 6.6 percent YoY. However, net profit for the period dropped to Rs 143.3 crore from Rs 4,190.9 crore in 9M FY25, due to the cumulative effect of exceptional costs. EPS for the nine-month period fell to Rs 3.74 versus Rs 108.52 last year. Despite regulatory and operational headwinds, IndiGo maintains its industry leadership with strong quarterly recovery signs.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on publicly available financial disclosures and regulatory filings. It does not constitute investment advice, forecasts, or opinions, and is intended for informational purposes only.