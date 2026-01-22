Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 Profit Climbs To ₹270 Crore, Revenue Rises 7% YoY To ₹478 Crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC posted a 20 percent YoY rise in Q3 FY26 net profit to Rs 269.52 crore. |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited reported a 20.1 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 269.52 crore for the third quarter of FY26, as revenue from operations grew 7.4 percent to Rs 478.08 crore. Compared to a Q2 FY26 profit of Rs 241.32 crore and Rs 224.47 crore in Q1, the company's steady quarterly growth reflects robust operational performance and controlled expenses.

Revenue and profit show steady Q3 climb

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 478.08 crore for Q3 FY26, up from Rs 461.32 crore in Q2 and Rs 445.11 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit advanced to Rs 269.52 crore from Rs 241.32 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 224.47 crore a year earlier. The YoY improvement was backed by continued growth in core operations, stable cost metrics, and disciplined financial management.

Sequential growth builds on operational strength

On a sequential basis, revenue improved 3.6 percent, while net profit rose 11.7 percent. Total income touched Rs 562.40 crore, marking a sharp 11 percent increase from Q2. Expenses remained contained at Rs 201.31 crore, rising 5.5 percent QoQ. The company reported an exceptional item of Rs 2.82 crore related to the statutory impact of new labour codes, which marginally impacted profit before tax, which nonetheless rose 13.5 percent to Rs 358.27 crore. Basic EPS improved from Rs 8.36 to Rs 9.33, reinforcing the efficiency of earnings growth.

Nine-month performance solidifies growth

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,386.79 crore, up 10.4 percent YoY, and net profit of Rs 787.96 crore, a 12.2 percent rise over the same period last year. Operational metrics indicate consistent momentum, with management maintaining focus on digital initiatives and customer expansion. EPS for the 9M FY26 stood at Rs 27.29 compared to Rs 24.35 in the year-ago period.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company's unaudited consolidated financial results for Q3 FY26. Readers are advised to refer to official filings for detailed and audited financial disclosures.