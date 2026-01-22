 Indian Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹3,061 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges To ₹19,663 Crore, Cumulative 9M PAT Up 13.7%
Indian Bank posted steady Q3 FY26 results, with net profit rising 7.3% YoY to ₹3,061 crore and total income growing nearly 10%. Sequential gains, improved asset quality, stable capital adequacy and higher nine-month profit underline sustained operational strength.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Indian Bank posted steady Q3 FY26 results, with net profit rising 7.3% YoY

Mumbai: Indian Bank reported a 7.3 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,061.48 crore for the third quarter of FY26, with total income climbing to Rs 19,663.34 crore. Sequentially, profit edged up from Rs 3,018.22 crore in Q2 and Rs 2,852.36 crore in Q1, reflecting steady growth momentum. The quarter also saw total income rise 3.1 percent QoQ and 9.8 percent YoY, buoyed by robust interest earnings and fee-based income.

Solid Q3 Performance With Sustained YoY Gains

Indian Bank posted a resilient performance in Q3 FY26, registering Rs 17,097.67 crore in interest income and Rs 2,565.67 crore in other income, bringing total income to Rs 19,663.34 crore, up from Rs 19,076.57 crore in Q2 and Rs 17,912.03 crore in Q3 last year. Net profit stood at Rs 3,061.48 crore, reflecting a sequential rise from Rs 3,018.22 crore and a YoY increase from Rs 2,852.36 crore. The bank’s performance was supported by a rise in retail and treasury income, along with operational efficiency gains.

Sequential Growth Moderates, Cost Base Expands

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, total income grew 3.07 percent, while expenses rose 2.81 percent to Rs 14,639.76 crore in Q3 from Rs 14,240.06 crore in Q2. Operating profit before provisions reached Rs 5,023.58 crore, up from Rs 4,836.51 crore. Provisions climbed to Rs 857.02 crore, versus Rs 738.60 crore in the previous quarter, mainly due to adjustments for non-performing assets (Rs 315.47 crore in Q3). Despite this, the bank preserved net profit growth, aided by stable tax provisioning.

Retail Strength and Treasury Support Profitability

According to the financial results, Indian Bank saw earnings per share (EPS) increase to Rs 22.73 in Q3 from Rs 22.41 in Q2 and Rs 21.18 in Q3 FY25. Profit was driven by growth across retail and wholesale banking segments, alongside consistent treasury gains. Notably, NPA metrics improved, with Gross NPA ratio declining to 2.23 percent and Net NPA to 0.15 percent, marking significant asset quality improvements. The Capital Adequacy Ratio stood healthy at 16.58 percent.

Nine-Month Performance Points to Growth Stability

For the nine months ended December 2025, Indian Bank posted a 13.7 percent YoY growth in net profit to Rs 9,052.52 crore, while total income reached Rs 57,461.23 crore, up 9.2 percent YoY. Operating profit over 9M stood at Rs 14,630.37 crore. EPS for the 9M FY26 reached Rs 67.21, compared to Rs 59.11 a year earlier. The bank’s improving asset quality, robust capital buffers, and well-diversified revenue streams indicate continued stability in core operations.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly available financial disclosures and company filings. It is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.

