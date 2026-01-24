Viral Video Shows Heated Exchange Between Cyclists At Pune Grand Tour 2026 On FC Road | WATCH | Video Screengrab

Pune: The five-day cycling festival, Pune Grand Tour 2026, concluded on Friday evening with an award distribution ceremony held on Jangali Maharaj (JM) Road. However, an unfortunate incident during the race has sparked discussion after a video showing a brief altercation between two cyclists went viral on social media.

The incident occurred near the start of Fergusson College (FC) Road, as cyclists were coming from FC Road and heading towards JM Road via the Garware Bridge at Deccan Corner in Shivajinagar. Due to the square-shaped and relatively narrow bridge, a bottleneck was created, resulting in collisions among cyclists.

Following the accident, a cyclist wearing a pink outfit, allegedly in anger, was seen hitting another cyclist on the back with his hands, accusing him of causing the accident. This led to brief pushing and a verbal altercation between the two.

Police personnel immediately intervened and brought the situation under control. No serious injuries were reported in the incident.

Residents in the area captured the altercation on their mobile phones, and the video has since gone viral on social media platforms.

Despite the mishap, the cycling race continued as scheduled and concluded near the Balgandharva Rangmandir on JM Road, where the closing ceremony and prize distribution ceremony were held.