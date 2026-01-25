Pune Rural LCB Inspector Avinash Shilimkar Awarded President’s Medal For Distinguished Service | Sourced

Pune: Senior Police Inspector Avinash Shilimkar of the Local Crime Branch (LCB), Pune Rural, has been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to crime control, investigation, and public safety over more than a decade of service.

Inspector Shilimkar’s career has been marked by several impactful investigations and operations across Maharashtra, which have strengthened law and order and enhanced public trust in the police.

While serving as a police sub-inspector in the Pune Rural district, he successfully dismantled the notorious Appa Londhe gang operating in the Uruli Kanchan area. This operation significantly curbed criminal activities and helped restore public confidence in the police force.

In 2013, during his tenure with the Crime Branch of Nagpur City Police, Inspector Shilimkar played a key role in arresting Raja Ghaus, alias Ghaus Ali, a gang leader involved in serious crimes including murder, robbery, and extortion. The operation led to the exposure of 38 serious criminal cases, delivering a major blow to organised crime in the region.

A year later, in 2014, he arrested another notorious gang leader, Santosh Ambekar, in Nagpur. This led to the detection of multiple cases of murder, extortion, and violent crimes registered at Ambazari Police Station. The filing of a charge sheet helped dismantle the gang and restore peace in the city.

Inspector Shilimkar also made a significant contribution in Ahilyanagar district, where repeated thefts of livestock and agricultural produce had left farmers distressed. Personally leading the investigation, he traced and arrested the Sarai gang, recovered the stolen property, and ensured its return to the affected farmers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he played an important role in ensuring the safety of migrant labourers and economically weaker sections in Ahilyanagar and Pune Rural. He also coordinated medical care, hospital facilities, and equipment for police personnel affected by the virus.

As part of welfare initiatives within Pune Rural Police, Inspector Shilimkar contributed to the establishment of two police welfare petrol pumps and subsidiary canteens, strengthening support systems for police staff.

After assuming charge as Senior Police Inspector of LCB Pune Rural in November 2022, he led multiple operations that resulted in a sharp decline in property-related crimes. Several criminal gangs operating in Pune Rural but based in Ahilyanagar were arrested, leading to a reduction in robberies and thefts.

One of the most significant breakthroughs came in January 2023, when seven members of a family were found dead in the Bhima river basin under Yavat Police Station limits. Initially believed to be a case of mass suicide, Inspector Shilimkar’s detailed investigation revealed it to be a case of murder. All accused were arrested and are currently facing trial.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an EVM machine was stolen from the Saswad Tehsildar office. Through meticulous tracking of CCTV footage spanning 27 kilometres and detailed technical analysis, Inspector Shilimkar and his team recovered the stolen EVM and arrested the accused.

Between 2024 and 2025, several highway robbery and molestation cases targeting couples and travellers in the Baramati, Indapur, and Daund areas were solved. Four accused were arrested, leading to the detection of 16 crimes across Pune Rural, Solapur, and Ahilyanagar districts. Gold ornaments, weapons, and stolen property worth approximately ₹11 lakh were seized.

Under his leadership, the LCB also busted four interstate criminal gangs from Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, arresting 22 accused and exposing multiple cases of robbery, murder, forced theft, and housebreaking.

Inspector Shilimkar solved several heinous murder cases, including the kidnapping and brutal killing of a construction worker in Haveli taluka, as well as the murders of elderly women in Shikrapur and Jategaon villages.

During the Yavat communal tensions, his prompt presence, effective communication, and preventive action helped restore peace swiftly and prevent escalation.

Under his supervision, Pune Rural Police ensured the peaceful conduct of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and the 2025 local body elections, with no major law and order incidents reported.

The LCB has also achieved notable success in cracking down on illegal arms and narcotics, seizing 58 firearms, 102 live cartridges, and drugs, including 900 kg of opium and 10 kg of mephedrone worth ₹21 crore.

From 2022 to January 2026, 36 habitual offenders were detained under the MPDA Act, while seven criminal gangs and 56 accused were booked under MCOCA, significantly reducing organised crime in the Pune Rural district.

Inspector Avinash Shilimkar was earlier awarded the Director General of Police Medal in 2024 for his outstanding service. Known for his integrity, discipline, and dedication, he is widely respected within the police force and among citizens for his effective and people-centric policing.