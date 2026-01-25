Pune Cycling Community Comes To The Rescue Of German Ultra-Cyclist Robert Müller After Crash In PGT 2026 | Sourced

Pune: In a heartening example of sporting camaraderie, the Pune cycling community came together to help German ultra-cyclist Robert Müller after he suffered a crash during the Pune Grand Tour 2026, which left his bicycle badly damaged. The Pune Grand Tour was organised from 19th to 23rd January across nine tehsils of Pune District, and Robert Müller was one of the many cyclists to participate.

Müller, who had travelled from Germany to compete in the Pune Grand Tour, was also registered for the 1,750 km self-supported Ultra Spice Race, popularly known as the Goa–Ooty–Goa ultra cycling challenge. However, the crash threatened to end his participation, as his racing bike was rendered unusable just days before the ultra-endurance event.

An appeal for help was circulated among cyclists in Pune, seeking a suitable bicycle for rent or loan. The response from the ultra-cycling community was overwhelming, with several riders offering their bicycles to ensure Müller could continue racing.

After shortlisting a few options, Müller finally chose a bicycle offered by Kanchan, enabling him to stay in the race. Organisers of Inspire India Ultra Races expressed gratitude to the cycling community for their swift and selfless support, calling it a true reflection of the spirit of ultra-cycling.

Müller is a well-known name in the global ultra-cycling circuit and a former UCI Continental professional. He is one of the few riders in the world to have defeated ultra-cycling legend Christoph Strasser in a head-to-head race. He beat him by around 44 minutes at the B-HARD Ultra Race in 2023.

Among his major achievements are first-place finishes at the Race Across Austria (2024), B-HARD Ultra (2023), Race Across the Alps (2022), and the Trans Pyrenees Race (2022). He also secured a top-five finish at the Transcontinental Race No. 9 in 2023 and has multiple stage wins in international professional races, including the Tour de Singkarak and the Tour du Ghana.

Known for racing in extreme conditions across continents, Müller is admired for competing in ultra-endurance events on a standard road bike rather than specialised time-trial machines. His participation in the Ultra Spice Race now continues, thanks to the timely support from fellow cyclists in Pune.

Robert Müller posted this update on his personal social media accounts, where he expressed his gratitude towards Indian cycling communities. His post has since then gone viral on social media platforms, and positive reactions can be seen on them.

The 8th edition of The Ultra Spice Race, a premier Inspire India RAAM qualifier, starts on January 26, 2026, from Goa. This 1200 km and 1750 km ultra-cycling event runs through South India's scenic, hilly terrain -- including Chikmagalur, Coorg, Wayanad, and Ooty -- with pre-race briefings scheduled for January 25, 2026.