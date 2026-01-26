Pune IT Employees Step In As 14-Year-Old Accident Victim Faces Delay In Emergency Treatment After Road Accident In Hinjawadi | Sourced

Pune: In a poignant moment of human responsibility and social awareness, members of the Forum of IT Employees (FITE) in Pune came to the rescue of a 14-year-old road accident victim in Hinjawadi IT Park. The incident occurred at the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park in Hinjawadi on Sunday morning.

According to available details, a truck operating within banned hours for heavy vehicles struck a child in Hinjawadi at around 10 am on Sunday. The crash had left the 14-year-old balloon seller severely injured, and there was heavy damage to his leg.

FITE members, including the union’s president, Pavanjit Mane, members Ashutosh Pandey, Prashant Pandit, and others, rushed to help the child. Pavanjit Mane said, “The child was first taken to Astha Hospital, Pirangut, where he was not admitted. Around 12:00 PM, he was taken to Symbiosis Hospital, Sus, but due to the non-availability of an ICU bed and a vascular surgeon, he was referred to another hospital at 12:30 PM.”

Pavanjit Mane further said, “The child finally reached Sancheti Hospital at around 1:30 PM. Unfortunately, there was a delay in initiating surgery, and the child was kept waiting due to a lack of funds but was still provided with initial treatment. We hope there is scope for improvement in this process so accident cases are treated with priority.”

Mane further said that after the Forum’s intervention, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase coordinated with Dr Parag Sancheti of the hospital and made sure the treatment began without any further delay. The forum made sure that the child was not denied care due to a lack of funds.

The truck driver was taken into custody immediately. A case for reckless driving has been registered against him at the Hinjawadi Police Station.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of the Hinjawadi Police Station, said, “The FITE members help the child to get the treatment. Officials from the Hinjawadi Police Station were also on the spot. We detained the driver for a reckless driving charge. We have given a notice and a warning to him. Investigation is ongoing.”