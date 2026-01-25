BJP Leader Ujwal Keskar Alleges Irregularities In Pune Grand Tour 2026 Contracts | File

Pune: Pune-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar has accused the civic administration of awarding contracts to unqualified contractors for the internationally acclaimed Pune Grand Tour 2026, alleging that the selected firms did not meet the eligibility criteria prescribed by the government.

As per official norms, only companies that own their own plants are eligible to be awarded such contracts. However, Keskar alleged that the contractor selected for the event submitted incorrect and misleading documents, including an agreement that did not meet eligibility requirements yet was approved by the authorities.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Keskar alleged that a total of Rs 450 crore was spent on the mega cycling event by the government, of which the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) contributed Rs 145 crore. He questioned why the event was named the “Bajaj Pune Grand Tour” despite the government bearing the majority of the expenses. According to Keskar, the Bajaj Group sponsored the event with only Rs 35 crore and therefore should have been mentioned as a sponsor rather than having its name prefixed to the event.

He further alleged that the contract was awarded to an unqualified contractor and that the selection process failed to strictly adhere to prescribed rules, raising serious concerns about transparency and accountability. He said the issue has triggered questions about administrative oversight, especially since the event involved public funds and carried significant global prestige for the city.

Keskar also pointed out that the contract was awarded for a very short duration of just seven days, making it practically impossible for any contractor to deliver all the services mentioned within such a limited timeframe. “Therefore, we have written a letter to PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram seeking an inquiry into the matter,” he said.

Keskar added that the authorities informed him that the civic body would pay only for the services actually provided by the contractor, which could reduce the quoted amount. He further stated that a third-party agency has been appointed to monitor all activities related to the issue.

Read Also Pune: Youth Injured While Attempting Illegal Entry Into Lohegaon Air Force Station

The objections raised by activists and political leaders have demanded immediate corrective action, warning that if concrete steps are not taken at the earliest, the matter will be taken directly to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to bring the alleged irregularities to his notice.

Meanwhile, speaking on condition of anonymity, a PMC official said, “The matter is being looked into. The contractor will be paid only for the services provided, and the contract was awarded as per norms. A third party is monitoring the process, and the situation will become clear in the next two to three days.”

Stakeholders have stressed that any compromise in rules for an international-level event like the Pune Grand Cycle Tour is unacceptable and undermines the principles of clean governance. As of now, no official response has been issued by the municipal authorities or the concerned department. Citizens and cycling enthusiasts have called for a thorough inquiry and appropriate action to ensure fairness and transparency in the process.