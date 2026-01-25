Pune Zilla Parishad Election After 9 Years: 598 Candidates In The Fray

Pune Zilla Parishad | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Zilla Parishad elections have gathered momentum, with polling being held after a gap of nine years. The long hiatus has prompted the return of several former and sitting Zilla Parishad members, intensifying political activity across the district.

A total of 598 candidates have filed their nominations for the election. The last date for withdrawal is January 27, after which the final list of candidates and electoral contests will become clear. The counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for February 7.

With seasoned leaders re-entering the electoral arena alongside new faces, the contests are expected to be highly competitive. Several former chairpersons and office-bearers are contesting from different constituencies, making many of the battles prestigious and closely watched.

Former Zilla Parishad Vice-President Ranjit Shivtare has filed his nomination from the Utrauli–Kari constituency in Bhor taluka on a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket. In Junnar taluka, BJP candidate Asha Buchke is contesting from the Savargaon–Kusur group and faces a challenge from Gulab Parkhe of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction).

In Ambegaon taluka, Vivek Walse Patil, nephew of former minister and MLA Dilip Walse Patil, is contesting on an NCP ticket. Tulsi Bhor has also entered the race from the Kalamb–Chandoli constituency.

In Haveli taluka, Sujata Pawar, wife of former MLA Ashok Pawar and former chairperson of the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Committee, is contesting from the Vadgaon–Mandavgan group for the NCP. Vitthal Awale is the BJP candidate from the Bholawade–Shind group, while Datta Jhurange is contesting from the Belsar group on a Congress ticket.

In Daund taluka, Virdhawal Jagdale is contesting from the Khadki–Deulgaon Raje group for the NCP. In Indapur taluka, Ankita Patil, daughter of former minister Harshvardhan Patil and daughter-in-law of the Thackeray family, is contesting for the second consecutive term from the Bawda group.

Meanwhile, Rekha Bandal has entered the fray from the Ranjangaon Sandas group on an NCP ticket, while Pooja Parge, former chairperson of the Zilla Parishad Women and Child Welfare Committee, is contesting from the Khed–Shivapur–Khanapur group.

This year’s Zilla Parishad elections are expected to witness several high-profile contests across the district. After securing power single-handedly in the Pune Municipal Corporation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to strengthen its hold at the district level as well. The elections are likely to see a direct contest between the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party, adding to the political significance of the polls.

The outcome of the elections will be known on February 7, when the results are declared.