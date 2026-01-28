Mumbai Shocker: 4-Year-Old Dies After Loudspeakers Collapse During Republic Day Program In Vikhroli

A tragic accident during Republic Day celebrations in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area claimed the life of a four-year-old girl after two loudspeakers collapsed and fell on her on January 26. The deceased has been identified as Jahnvi Solkar.

Incident at Vikhroli East

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11 am at Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli East, where loudspeakers had been installed on a stand for a Republic Day function organised by a local group. Janhavi was allegedly running near the spot at the time of the incident.

Loudspeakers Topple Accidentally

Police said a cloth scrap dealer, identified as Syed Guran, was passing through the area carrying a cloth bundle on his head. The bundle allegedly got entangled with the loudspeaker wires, pulling the speakers off the stand. While Guran moved ahead, both loudspeakers toppled and fell on the child, leaving her critically injured.

Disturbing visuals

#Mumbai #Tragedy

CCTV Captures Tragedy

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, and the video has since gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and grief.

Hospital Denies Immediate Care

Locals rushed Janhavi to a nearby Ruby Hospital for emergency treatment. However, her relatives have alleged that the hospital staff refused to examine or treat her and instead advised them to shift her to another hospital. The child reportedly died before she could receive medical attention.

Protests Erupt Outside Hospital

Following the incident, angry residents and family members staged a protest outside Ruby Hospital, demanding answers, which led to tension in the area for some time.

FIR Filed, Investigation Underway

The Vikhroli police have registered an FIR under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, pertaining to death caused by negligence, against the mandal owner Vinod Parmar and scrap dealer Syed Guran. Further investigation is underway.

