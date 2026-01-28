Mumbai News: SGNP Demolition Drive Suspended After Tribal Protests

SGNP Demolition Drive Suspended After Tribal Protests |

The demolition drive in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) against the encroachers was suspended on Tuesday evening, after intense protest by the tribals. Speaking with the media, Forest minister Ganesh Naik said, "Taking a serious note, the demolition drive undertaken by the forest department has been suspended. Soon there will be a meeting scheduled with CM Devendra Fadnavis and forest department ACS Milind Mhaiskar on further course of action."

Rehabilitation Plan Announced

"They encroachers and adivasis will be rehabilitated on a 9 acre land with ground plus one floor houses. It will be ensured that their sources of income are not affected. The demolition drive was in compliance with Bombay High court order against those who have taken alternative housing. However, it will be ensured that any family who have not taken advantage of government rehabilitation will not suffer," Naik said.

Park Closed Amid Protests

The SGNP in Borivali remained closed to the public and tourists on Tuesday following ongoing protests by tribals residing inside the park against the demolition drive being carried out by forest authorities.

Tribal Opposition to Eviction

SGNP officials said the demolition was being carried out in compliance with a Bombay High Court order and applies only to encroachers who availed of the government’s rehabilitation scheme and accepted flats in Chandivali. However, the tribals say they do not agree of any such rehabilitation, and refuse to be denominated as 'encroachers' claiming violation of tribal rights and Forest Rights Act.

Families Affected Detailed

As per forest officials, there are more than 350 families in the SGNP who have taken advantage of the government scheme for alternate accommodation, and have taken possession of flats in Chandivali, but not vacated their houses in SGNP.

High Court Orders Referenced

The officials pasted notices from January 17, intimating the residents that demolition will be undertaken, if the houses are not vacated. “This action is in accordance with the 1997 HC order, which was not implemented. The HC slammed the authorities for non-implementation in the recent hearings, and formed a High Power Committee (HPC) to take immediate steps towards eviction of encroachers,” said director of SGNP, Anita Patil.

Activists Support Tribals

Several environment activists and political parties including NCP(SP) and AAP, came in support of the SGNP tribals. “Forest Rights Act was passed in 2006. In 2015 Forest Rights Act became applicable in Corporation Areas. Adivasi can't be treated as encroachers. The Forest Department failed to stop illegal activities in SGNP, Yeoor and Aarey. Tribal Development Department didn't create awareness for the Adivasi community to exercise their rights,” said activist Amrita Bhattacharjee.

Political Voices on Eviction

NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawade said, “You cannot uproot forest-dwelling communities and call it development. You cannot erase people and wave the Constitution.”

Court Compliance Explained

In a press release clarifying their actions on Tuesday, SGNP said, “In 1997, the Bombay High Court directed that all encroachments on forest land within SGNP be removed. The court stipulated specific eligibility criteria for rehabilitation, namely that only those persons residing within the protected area and whose names appeared on the electoral roll as on 1.1.1995 would be considered.

Subsequently, an administrative cost of Rs 7,000 per family was prescribed, as eligible encroachers were initially proposed to be rehabilitated at Shirdon near Kalyan. Thereafter, it was decided to relocate eligible encroacher families to Chandivali, Powai, Mumbai.

Under Phase I of the rehabilitation programme, more than 11,000 eligible families were allotted tenements at Chandivali. However, 299 families could not be rehabilitated due to non-availability of constructed tenements and were earmarked for rehabilitation under Phase II.

As the directions issued by the High Court in 1997, were not fully complied with, a Contempt Petition was filed and remains pending. In the said proceedings, they constituted a High-Powered Committee to ensure compliance with its orders and to recommend measures for the protection of SGNP,” the press statement by director of SGNP said.

Violence During Awareness Drive

Meanwhile, the forest department officials were allegedly pelted with stones by a mob while conducting an awareness campaign regarding the removal of encroachments in SGNP. The windows of a government vehicle were damaged in the attack. A case has been registered against 25 to 30 men and women.

