Mumbai SGNP Row: Sanjay Gandhi National Park Demolition Drive Suspended After Tribal Protests, Minister Ganesh Naik Assures Rehabilitation

Mumbai, Jan 27: The demolition drive in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) against encroachers was suspended on Tuesday evening after intense protests by tribals.

Speaking to the media, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said, “Taking serious note of the situation, the demolition drive undertaken by the forest department has been suspended. Soon, a meeting will be scheduled with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Forest Department Additional Chief Secretary Milind Mhaiskar on the further course of action.”

Assurance on rehabilitation

“The encroachers and adivasis will be rehabilitated on a nine-acre land with ground-plus-one-floor houses. It will be ensured that their sources of income are not affected. The demolition drive was in compliance with the Bombay High Court order against those who have taken alternative housing. However, it will be ensured that any family which has not taken advantage of government rehabilitation will not suffer,” Naik said.

SGNP closed amid protests

The SGNP in Borivali remained closed to the public and tourists on Tuesday following ongoing protests by tribals residing inside the park against the demolition drive being carried out by forest authorities.

High Court order cited by officials

SGNP officials said the demolition was being carried out in compliance with a Bombay High Court order and applies only to encroachers who availed of the government’s rehabilitation scheme and accepted flats in Chandivali.

However, tribals said they do not agree with any such rehabilitation and refuse to be designated as “encroachers”, claiming violations of tribal rights and the Forest Rights Act.

Encroachment figures

As per forest officials, more than 350 families in SGNP have taken advantage of the government scheme for alternative accommodation and taken possession of flats in Chandivali, but have not vacated their houses in SGNP.

Officials pasted notices from January 17, intimating residents that demolition would be undertaken if houses were not vacated. “This action is in accordance with the 1997 High Court order, which was not implemented. The High Court slammed the authorities for non-implementation in recent hearings and formed a High-Powered Committee (HPC) to take immediate steps towards eviction of encroachers,” said SGNP Director Anita Patil.

Support from activists and political parties

Several environmental activists and political parties, including the NCP (SP) and AAP, came out in support of the SGNP tribals. “The Forest Rights Act was passed in 2006. In 2015, the Forest Rights Act became applicable in corporation areas. Adivasis cannot be treated as encroachers. The Forest Department failed to stop illegal activities in SGNP, Yeoor and Aarey. The Tribal Development Department did not create awareness among the adivasi community to exercise their rights,” said activist Amrita Bhattacharjee.

NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawade said, “You cannot uproot forest-dwelling communities and call it development. You cannot erase people and wave the Constitution.”

SGNP clarifies its stand

In a press release clarifying its actions on Tuesday, SGNP stated, “In 1997, the Bombay High Court directed that all encroachments on forest land within SGNP be removed. The court stipulated specific eligibility criteria for rehabilitation, namely that only those persons residing within the protected area and whose names appeared on the electoral roll as on January 1, 1995, would be considered.

“Subsequently, an administrative cost of Rs 7,000 per family was prescribed, as eligible encroachers were initially proposed to be rehabilitated at Shirdon near Kalyan. Thereafter, it was decided to relocate eligible encroacher families to Chandivali, Powai, Mumbai.

“Under Phase I of the rehabilitation programme, more than 11,000 eligible families were allotted tenements at Chandivali. However, 299 families could not be rehabilitated due to non-availability of constructed tenements and were earmarked for rehabilitation under Phase II.

“As the directions issued by the High Court in 1997 were not fully complied with, a contempt petition was filed and remains pending. In the said proceedings, a High-Powered Committee was constituted to ensure compliance with its orders and to recommend measures for the protection of SGNP,” the press statement by the SGNP Director said.

Stone-pelting incident

Meanwhile, forest department officials were allegedly pelted with stones by a mob while conducting an awareness campaign regarding the removal of encroachments in SGNP. The windows of a government vehicle were damaged in the attack. A case has been registered against 25 to 30 men and women.

