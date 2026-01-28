Maharashtra Students Set Global Record In Republic Day Drill |

Mumbai: On the occasion of Republic Day, over two crore students and seven lakh teachers from one lakh schools performed mass drills on patriotic songs simultaneously across the state under the 'Rashtra Pratham' initiative, after hoisting the Indian flag.

Students from private, public and linguistic mediums from all the districts of Maharashtra performed a disciplined and coordinated drill on patriotic songs simultaneously. The official record of this initiative was taken by the World Book of Records, London, an international organization.

The students practiced on the school grounds for several months and a 14-minute guide video was made available to all schools in the state through the School Education Department. All the students performed a disciplined drill at the same time. Along with this, independent world records have also been recorded by two prestigious organizations, Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, in line with the initiative implemented at the district level in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Expressing satisfaction over the success of this initiative, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse said, this initiative was implemented simultaneously, in a well-planned and planned manner, across the state with the aim of instilling the culture of 'Nation First' in the minds of the students and strengthening the spirit of strong patriotism, discipline and unity among them.

This program was effectively planned at all districts, talukas and school levels. For the successful organization of this initiative, various charitable organizations in the society, district administration, health, police, fire departments along with education enthusiasts received valuable cooperation.

Due to their active participation, this initiative was carried out in a safe, disciplined and inspiring manner. The 'Rashtra Pratham' initiative has not only set a world record, but has also done an important job of planting the seeds of strong patriotism in the minds of the future generation.