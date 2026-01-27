Thane News: Tribal Residents Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park Protest Outside Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Residence Over Demolitions

Tribal residents stage a late-night protest outside Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Thane residence opposing the demolition of hamlets near Sanjay Gandhi National Park | File Photo

Thane, Jan 27: Members of tribal communities living in and around Sanjay Gandhi National Park staged a late-night protest outside the Thane residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, opposing the demolition of their hamlets by the authorities.

Late-night protest outside deputy CM’s residence

The tribals, who claimed they had been residing in the area for generations, condemned the administration’s action of razing their dwellings on Monday and staged the protest outside Shinde’s house late at night.

Demand for rehabilitation plan implementation

Vivek Pandit, chairperson of the state tribal development committee, told reporters that no demolition should be carried out until the 2018 rehabilitation plan is implemented and the affected families are properly resettled.

Also Watch:

Protest withdrawn after assurances

The protest was later withdrawn after officials assured the demonstrators that discussions would be held on the implementation of the rehabilitation plan.

An office bearer of the social organisation that coordinated the protest said the agitation was called off following these assurances, though the community would continue to work for concrete action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/