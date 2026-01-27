FPJ Dialogue: ‘Mossad And CIA Turned Peaceful Protest Into Violent Turmoil, But Iran Prepared To Respond,’ Says Consul General Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh

Iran’s Consul General Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh speaks during the FPJ Dialogue in Mumbai, alleging foreign interference in Iran’s protests | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, Jan 27: Foreign forces, including the Mossad and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), turned a peaceful economy-related protest in Iran into violent turmoil, said Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, the Consul General of Iran to Mumbai. He said that Iran is facing political, military and media-driven attacks but is prepared to respond to Western powers.

FPJ Dialogue interaction

Motlagh spoke exclusively to The Free Press Journal at the FPJ Dialogue on Tuesday, at a time when Iran is facing widespread violent protests due to its economic conditions, which have now turned into a mass movement against the Islamic Republic.

In a detailed conversation, the diplomat spoke about the background of the protests, the role of foreign forces and Iran’s preparedness to retaliate against any American attack.

Protests began over economic issues

The consul general said that the protest was not against Ayatollah Khomeini or aimed at Islam’s downfall but was over the country’s economic conditions, and had started in a peaceful manner.

He said the violence only began on January 8 after a call for protests was given from outside the country, at a time when representatives of the protesters were interacting with the government and were on the verge of reaching a solution.

Allegations of foreign interference

“Various foreign forces, with the support of Mossad and the CIA, turned this peaceful protest into violence. Until January 8, there was no unrest and the police were walking alongside the protesters. The former head of the CIA and Mossad’s website have confirmed that their players are there on the streets of Iran,” he said.

Motlagh said the violent protests were supported by the US and that people were well trained to attack public and private properties in an attempt to weaken the Islamic Republic.

Calling it one of the biggest terrorist operations witnessed by Iran, he said protesters began by targeting firefighters and ambulances to stop aid to the injured and increase public anger against the government, before attempting to target military camps, police stations and, ultimately, common people.

Prepared to retaliate, says diplomat

As the US Naval Strike Group has reportedly deployed an aircraft carrier in Middle Eastern waters amid the developing geopolitical conflict, the Iranian diplomat expressed readiness to retaliate against any escalation.

“We are used to being ready to respond. We have been facing threats from Western powers in many ways and are now accustomed to maintaining this level of preparedness,” he said.

Criticism of US leadership and global order

Motlagh criticised Donald Trump’s governance and described the current global situation as a disorder imposed on various countries. He said world affairs are no longer driven by logic but by whims, fancies and sanctions, adding that such disorder cannot continue in a world where nations are being involuntarily pushed into a new world order.

“Naturally, we cannot predict at this juncture, but what we can say for sure is that Iran has been tried and tested in various ways till now. They have been unable to succeed in achieving their malicious objectives, which include turmoil, military conflicts and instigating other countries to fight with Iran,” he said.

Casualty figures and damage claims

According to official figures shared by the Iranian consulate, the violent mob has attacked 305 ambulances and buses, 24 gas stations, 700 convenience stores, 300 private residences, 750 banks, 414 government buildings, 749 police stations, 350 mosques, 200 schools, 253 bus stations, 600 ATMs and 15 libraries, among other properties. The official death toll has reached 3,117 people, including 2,427 civilians and security forces, as well as 690 “terrorists”.

“America warns of putting its citizens under trial even for touching a police personnel. In Iran, hundreds of our police and military personnel have been martyred so far. While one official’s hand was chopped off, another has two-metre-long stitches on his body. Iranian police showed utmost restraint until the nation’s stability was under threat,” he said.

India’s stand and media criticism

While expressing gratitude to India for voting against the UNHRC resolution censuring Iran, the consul general said the country does not expect support from other nations as it prioritises addressing its challenges through its own capabilities. However, he said Iran has clearly conveyed to the US that if its interests are threatened at any point, American interests would also be put at risk.

Motlagh further said that along with political and military pressure, Iran is also under attack from Western media. He claimed casualty figures have been inflated by media outlets controlled by the US and Israel by citing unofficial sources, including US-based human rights activists, while contradicting their own reporting that communications in Iran have been cut. He urged international media to rely on official information from Iran rather than Western mainstream sources.

