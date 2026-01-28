Newly Elected Shiv Sena Corporators Pay Tribute To Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb |

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb, all 29 Shiv Sena corporators from Mumbai assembled at Balasaheb Bhavan and paid floral tributes to him.

Shiv Sena–BJP Election Tie-Up

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation election was contested as a Shiv Sena–BJP alliance. The final decision regarding joint registration of both parties in Mumbai will be taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena’s chief leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre informed the media on this occasion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No Agenda Yet

Mhatre said that there was no agenda today regarding the registration of the Shiv Sena corporators’ group. The corporators had gathered at Balasaheb Bhavan solely to pay tribute to Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb. Shiv Sena’s chief leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is currently on a tour of Satara for Zila Parishad election campaigning. After he returns to Mumbai, the party’s future strategy will be decided, Mhatre added.

Final Alliance Decision Pending

The Mumbai election was contested under the Shiv Sena–BJP alliance. Regarding the formation of a joint Shiv Sena–BJP group, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold discussions and take the final decision, Mhatre clarified.

Women’s Wing Issues Warning

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre criticized Ganesh Naik, stating that he is suffering from jealousy because a grassroots party worker like Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister. She warned that if further criticism of Shinde is made, the Shiv Sena Women’s Wing will teach Naik a lesson.

Also Watch:

Allegations Against Naik

Mhatre said that Ganesh Naik himself has been defeated multiple times in elections, and even his children have faced defeat. She alleged that Naik is attacking Deputy Chief Minister Shinde merely to maintain his political relevance. She further claimed that no work in Navi Mumbai gets done without paying five percent to Naik. Mhatre also mentioned of Naik's involvement in cases related to women and alleged that he had attempted to grab CIDCO land.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/