Thane Zilla Parishad Ranks Third In Maharashtra's E-Governance Program, Highlights Digital Innovations

Thane: In a significant boost to digital administration, the Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) has secured the third rank in Maharashtra under the state government's ambitious 150-day e-governance reform program. The results, which were recently finalized following a rigorous evaluation by a third-party agency, highlight Thane’s rapid transition toward a paperless and tech-driven administrative model.

Thane ZP earned a commendable score of 176.25 out of 200, trailing only behind Pune and Sangli in the Zilla Parishad category. This achievement follows a previous milestone where the district secured the first position during the Chief Minister’s 100-day action plan.

A Digital Leap: Key Initiatives

The evaluation focused on several parameters, including office transparency, speed of service, and the integration of advanced technologies. Thane ZP’s success is attributed to several pioneering projects:

Artificial Intelligence in Education: The 'Disha' initiative utilizes AI to enhance the quality of education for students in Zilla Parishad schools, receiving widespread acclaim at the state level.

Doorstep Document Delivery: To assist rural residents, the 'Gharpoch Dakhale' (Doorstep Certificates) system provides essential documents like birth and death certificates directly to citizens' homes via online requests.

Employee Welfare (Maayka App): Recognizing the impact of workplace stress, the ZP developed the 'Maayka' app. This platform uses an AI-powered chatbot to provide mental health guidance and support to government employees.

Citizen Engagement: A dedicated WhatsApp chatbot has been launched to provide citizens with instant information regarding various government schemes and updates with a single click.

Impact on Governance

The implementation of these e-governance tools ranging from Blockchain and GIS-based services to the Aaple Sarkar portal and e-Office systems has streamlined internal workflows and made public services more accessible.

"This ranking will provide the necessary momentum to further strengthen digital administration at the Zilla Parishad level, ensuring that citizens receive faster, more effective, and transparent services," officials stated.

While the results were initially scheduled for release on January 26, the announcement was briefly deferred due to the election code of conduct. With the rankings now official, Thane continues to establish itself as a leader in the state's digital transformation journey.

