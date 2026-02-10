Mumbai News: Rising Air Pollution Reshapes Office Design As Developers Prioritise Health And Sustainability

Commercial office buildings in Mumbai adapt designs to tackle air pollution and improve indoor health standards | Photo Credit: Salman Ansari (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Feb 10: Rising air pollution levels in Mumbai are increasingly influencing how commercial office buildings are being designed, developed and marketed, with developers and occupiers placing greater emphasis on health, sustainability and building performance.

Industry experts say developers are gradually adopting greener construction and development practices to reduce the environmental footprint of projects.

Greener construction practices

These include the use of low-emission construction equipment, on-site dust suppression measures, covered transport of construction materials and stricter waste management protocols to curb air and noise pollution.

Many new developments are also integrating energy-efficient designs, rainwater harvesting, native landscaping and green building norms to improve sustainability outcomes.

“There is a growing shift towards smart building technologies that monitor indoor air quality, optimise energy consumption and enhance overall environmental performance,” said Prashant Sharma, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, noting that environmental responsibility is becoming a key consideration for developers in urban markets.

He further added, “With indoor air quality emerging as a boardroom-level concern amid rising outdoor pollution, the building enables real-time tracking of air parameters, automated alerts and system-led optimisation to help maintain healthier indoor environments.”

Current air quality scenario

On February 10, at 7 pm, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai was in the unhealthy-to-moderate range, with forecasts placing it around 156–161, generally considered poor or unhealthy for sensitive groups. Specific areas like Chakala-Andheri East are experiencing higher pollution levels, with PM2.5 levels indicating a need for precautions.

Changing occupier expectations

Meanwhile, the impact of poor air quality is also influencing occupier expectations in the office market. Companies are increasingly assessing how buildings protect employee health, manage indoor air quality and optimise resource use, in addition to traditional parameters such as location and amenities.

Developers are responding by integrating intelligent building systems that dynamically manage ventilation, temperature, lighting and energy consumption to balance occupant comfort with efficiency.

Developer perspective

Commenting on this shift, Shilpin Tater, Managing Director of Superb Realty, said, “Poor air quality is no longer a seasonal issue; it is a structural reality for urban India. For new-age developers, the role is no longer limited to delivering floor plates and façades. At one of our projects in Chembur, we have focused on how a building thinks, responds and performs over time. That is what future-ready commercial real estate looks like.”

This developer’s Chembur project features large and efficient floor plates, substantial daylight penetration and a three-side open frontage, along with terrace lounges, breakout zones and select balcony offices.

Mixed-use planning with curated retail and food and beverage offerings is aimed at enhancing daily user experience while supporting long-term commercial viability.

Future of commercial real estate

Experts say such features reflect a broader trend in commercial real estate, where buildings are expected to actively safeguard occupant health, optimise energy use and remain adaptable to evolving sustainability norms and regulatory frameworks.

As pollution challenges intensify across Indian cities, performance-driven and health-focused building design is likely to play a more central role in shaping future office supply.

