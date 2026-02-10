HSC Exam Begins Tragically As Class XII Student Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Mumbai Local Train

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s (MSBSHSE) Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations began on a tragic note on Tuesday after a Class XII student lost his life in a local train accident while travelling to his examination centre. |

Kalyan: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s (MSBSHSE) Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations began on a tragic note on Tuesday after a Class XII student lost his life in a local train accident while travelling to his examination centre.

Victim Identified

The deceased has been identified as Soham Sachin Kathre (18) a resident of the Kopar area in Dombivli. Soham was appearing for his Class XII board examinations and was travelling from Kopar to Kalwa by a suburban local train, as his examination centre was located in Kalwa.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred between Mumbra and Kalwa railway stations during the morning peak hours. Due to heavy overcrowding inside the local train, Soham reportedly lost his balance and fell from the moving train. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Pronounced Dead at Hospital

Eyewitnesses immediately alerted railway authorities following the incident. Officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and railway staff rushed to the spot. Soham was promptly shifted to a nearby hospital; however, doctors declared him brought dead.

The sudden and untimely death of the young student has plunged his family into deep grief and sent shockwaves across the Dombivli and Kalwa areas. The tragedy, occurring on the very first day of the crucial board examinations, has cast a pall of gloom over students, parents and educators alike.

Police Probe Initiated

Meanwhile, the Government Railway Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the mishap. Further inquiry is underway.

The incident has once again highlighted the persistent issue of overcrowding in Mumbai’s suburban local trains, particularly during peak hours. It has raised serious concerns over commuter safety, especially for students who travel daily for examinations and education.

Citizens and parents have renewed demands for enhanced safety measures and better crowd management to prevent such heartbreaking incidents in the future.

