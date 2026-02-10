 Baba Siddique Murder Case: Court Frames Charges Against 27 Accused Under MCOCA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddique Murder Case: Court Frames Charges Against 27 Accused Under MCOCA

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Court Frames Charges Against 27 Accused Under MCOCA

A special Mumbai court framed charges under MCOCA, BNS and the Arms Act against 27 accused in the 2024 murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. All accused pleaded not guilty. Police have named gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi as a wanted accused.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
Baba Siddique | X | Baba Siddique

Mumbai: A special court here on Tuesday framed charges under MCOCA and BNS against 27 accused in the 2024 murder case of former Maharashtra minister and NCP politician Baba Siddique after they pleaded not guilty.

The charges were framed by special judge, Satyanarayan R. Navander, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, MCOCA, Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Framing of charges is the first stage in a criminal trial under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), where the court formalises accusations based on evidence.

Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12, 2024.

FPJ Shorts
USA Pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk Picks Identical 4/25 Vs India & Pakistan To Become Leading Wicket-Taker In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 So Far; Check List
USA Pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk Picks Identical 4/25 Vs India & Pakistan To Become Leading Wicket-Taker In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 So Far; Check List
Mumbai Crime: Navghar Police Book 2 Builders For Alleged ₹2.55 Crore Flat Sale Fraud In Mulund Redevelopment Project
Mumbai Crime: Navghar Police Book 2 Builders For Alleged ₹2.55 Crore Flat Sale Fraud In Mulund Redevelopment Project
Maharashtra To Roll Out New Recruitment System, Fill Over 70,000 Posts In Phases, Boosts Transparency
Maharashtra To Roll Out New Recruitment System, Fill Over 70,000 Posts In Phases, Boosts Transparency
Mumbai News: Rising Air Pollution Reshapes Office Design As Developers Prioritise Health And Sustainability
Mumbai News: Rising Air Pollution Reshapes Office Design As Developers Prioritise Health And Sustainability

As many as 27 arrested people have been charge-sheeted in the case.

Read Also
Video: Kapil Sharma Takes Indirect Dig At Lawrence Bishnoi After Kaps Cafe Firing Incidents, Says...
article-image

Also Watch:

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been shown as a wanted accused in a charge sheet filed by the police.

As per the prosecution, Anmol Bishnoi allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill Siddique with the intention of instilling fear and dominance over the crime syndicate.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Navghar Police Book 2 Builders For Alleged ₹2.55 Crore Flat Sale Fraud In Mulund...
Mumbai Crime: Navghar Police Book 2 Builders For Alleged ₹2.55 Crore Flat Sale Fraud In Mulund...
Mumbai News: Rising Air Pollution Reshapes Office Design As Developers Prioritise Health And...
Mumbai News: Rising Air Pollution Reshapes Office Design As Developers Prioritise Health And...
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Tennis Project In Andheri, Baramati Sports Expansion And Kolhapur Cricket...
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Tennis Project In Andheri, Baramati Sports Expansion And Kolhapur Cricket...
HSC Exam Begins Tragically As Class XII Student Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Mumbai Local...
HSC Exam Begins Tragically As Class XII Student Dies After Falling From Overcrowded Mumbai Local...
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Court Frames Charges Against 27 Accused Under MCOCA
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Court Frames Charges Against 27 Accused Under MCOCA