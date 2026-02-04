Video: Kapil Sharma Takes Indirect Dig At Lawrence Bishnoi After Kaps Cafe Firing Incidents, Says 'Ek Do Mulkon Ke Gangster Bhi...'

Netflix India, on Tuesday (February 3), announced several new projects at a special event, where popular stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma also shared good news with fans. The streaming platform officially announced the fifth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, with Kapil appearing on stage alongside his comedy troupe, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda.

Kapil was in a fun and playful mood during the event and, in a light-hearted moment, took an indirect dig at gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and other criminal gangs. When Netflix India CEO Monika Shergill took the stage to interact with Kapil, she said that while Netflix India, and India at large, had its eyes on him for a long time, she hoped that “the police of 11 countries” were not watching him.

"Humari nazar, India ki nazar toh bahut time se aap par hai, Kapil. 11 mulko ki police ki nazar nahi hone chahiye," she said, referring to the "11 mulkon ki police" dialogue from Don.

The comment drew laughter from the audience, but Kapil’s quick-witted response went viral. He quipped, "Ek do mulkon ke gangster bhi lage huye hai aaj kal (These days, even gangsters from one or two countries are after me)," before bursting into laughter. Realising the event was being broadcast live, Kapil immediately added, with a smile, that the remark should be edited out, and jokingly addressed the photographers, telling them not to overdo the shooting.

Social media users were quick to connect Kapil’s remark to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, especially in light of past incidents involving his Canada-based café, Caps Café. Last year, the café was targeted in a firing incident. While no injuries were reported, the property suffered damage. Since then, the café has reportedly been attacked three times - on July 10, August 7 and October 16.

Responsibility for the attacks was allegedly claimed by Lawrence Bishnoi gang members Goldy Dhillon and Kulveer Sidhu, along with Harjit Singh Laddi, an operative of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Despite the repeated incidents, Kapil has continued to project confidence and reassured people around him even amid concerns over security.