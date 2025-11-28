Kap's Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Gangster Bandhu Man Singh Of Goldy Dhillon Gang In Conspiracy Targeting Kapil Sharma's Canada Eatery

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's Canada eatery, Kaps Cafe, has been in the spotlight after experiencing three separate gunfire incidents. The café, which opened in Surrey, British Columbia, in July, was first targeted by unknown shooters just a few days after its launch. Two more attacks followed on August 7 and October 16.

Shooter, Who Fired At Kapil Sharma's Canada Cafe Arrested In Delhi

The latest development is that Delhi Police have arrested gangster Bandhu Man Singh, a prominent criminal of the Goldy Dhillon Gang, in connection with the conspiracy behind the attack on Kapil’s cafe.

A Chinese pistol and cartridges were recovered from Bandhu.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Bandhu Man Singh, a gangster, in connection with the conspiracy to fire at Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada. He is a prominent criminal of the Goldy Dhillon gang and has several criminal cases registered against him. A Chinese pistol… pic.twitter.com/6idFvdyp5r — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2025

Reportedly, Singh is the main handler of the Goldy Gang and is involved in orchestrating its attacks. He fled Canada in August, returned to India, and has numerous criminal cases filed against him.

Kapil Sharma Addresses Firing Incidents At His Canada Cafe

Recently, Kapil addressed the shooting incidents at his cafe in Canada's Surrey at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 on Wednesday and said, "Three times firing happened there. Maybe, I think, given the rules there, the police probably don't have enough power to control such things. But, after that, when this case happened, it was taken to the federal level. Just like we have a central government here, it was discussed in the Canadian Parliament. I think we don't understand the story behind what God does..."

He added how a lot of people from the film industry reached out to him after each attack, which reaffirmed his faith in what was being done to prevent it.

Kapil further said that he never feels unsafe in Mumbai or in India and also praised the Mumbai Police.

