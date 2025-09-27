 Comedian Kapil Sharma Threatened With ₹1 Crore Extortion, Mumbai Crime Branch Nab Accused From West Bengal
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentComedian Kapil Sharma Threatened With ₹1 Crore Extortion, Mumbai Crime Branch Nab Accused From West Bengal

Comedian Kapil Sharma Threatened With ₹1 Crore Extortion, Mumbai Crime Branch Nab Accused From West Bengal

Comedian Kapil Sharma was threatened with extortion of ₹1 crore by Dilip Chaudhary, who allegedly used the names of gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar. Between Sept 22-23, Sharma received multiple threatening calls and videos. The Mumbai Crime Branch tracked and arrested Chaudhary in West Bengal. He is in police custody till Sept 30.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Kapil Sharma | File Pic

Mumbai: In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested an accused from West Bengal for issuing threats and demanding extortion from comedian Kapil Sharma.

About The Case

The accused, identified as Dilip Chaudhary, allegedly threatened Sharma in the name of notorious gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar. He demanded an extortion of ₹1 crore from the popular comedian.

According to police officials, the accused not only made threatening phone calls but also sent intimidating videos to Sharma. Between September 22 and 23, Sharma reportedly received seven threat calls from the accused. Additionally, he was threatened from another number as well.

FPJ Shorts
UPSC Chief Ajay Kumar To Interact With Govt Job Aspirants Through Virtual Town Hall On October 1
UPSC Chief Ajay Kumar To Interact With Govt Job Aspirants Through Virtual Town Hall On October 1
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For During The Blockbuster Match In Dubai
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For During The Blockbuster Match In Dubai
From Struggle To Success: Tamil Nadu Govt Transforms Education Opportunities For Underprivileged Children
From Struggle To Success: Tamil Nadu Govt Transforms Education Opportunities For Underprivileged Children
MoSPI Releases Draft Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2025, For Public Consultation Ahead Of ISI Centenary
MoSPI Releases Draft Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2025, For Public Consultation Ahead Of ISI Centenary
Read Also
Zubeen Garg Death Investigation: CID Questions Nishita Goswami, Actress SLAMS Singer's Manager...
article-image

Following a swift investigation, the Mumbai Crime Branch tracked down the accused and arrested him from West Bengal. He is now being brought to Mumbai for further investigation. He has been produced before the Esplande court, and the court sent him into Police Custody till September 30.

Police are probing whether the accused has any direct links with gangsters or if he was merely using their names to instill fear and demand money.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lokah Chapter 2: Tovino Thomas To Headline Dulquer Salmaan's Superhero Film; Details Inside

Lokah Chapter 2: Tovino Thomas To Headline Dulquer Salmaan's Superhero Film; Details Inside

Comedian Kapil Sharma Threatened With ₹1 Crore Extortion, Mumbai Crime Branch Nab Accused From...

Comedian Kapil Sharma Threatened With ₹1 Crore Extortion, Mumbai Crime Branch Nab Accused From...

Zubeen Garg Death Investigation: CID Questions Nishita Goswami, Actress SLAMS Singer's Manager...

Zubeen Garg Death Investigation: CID Questions Nishita Goswami, Actress SLAMS Singer's Manager...

Kajol, Ajay Devgn's 15-Year-Old Son Yug Looks Uncomfortable As Paps Chase Him In Mumbai, Netizens...

Kajol, Ajay Devgn's 15-Year-Old Son Yug Looks Uncomfortable As Paps Chase Him In Mumbai, Netizens...

Dakota Johnson Continues Being Gorgeous In Yet Another Near Naked Gown At Zurich Film Festival

Dakota Johnson Continues Being Gorgeous In Yet Another Near Naked Gown At Zurich Film Festival