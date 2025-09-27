Comedian Kapil Sharma Threatened With ₹1 Crore Extortion, Mumbai Crime Branch Nab Accused From West Bengal

Kapil Sharma | File Pic

Mumbai: In a significant breakthrough, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested an accused from West Bengal for issuing threats and demanding extortion from comedian Kapil Sharma.

About The Case

The accused, identified as Dilip Chaudhary, allegedly threatened Sharma in the name of notorious gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar. He demanded an extortion of ₹1 crore from the popular comedian.

According to police officials, the accused not only made threatening phone calls but also sent intimidating videos to Sharma. Between September 22 and 23, Sharma reportedly received seven threat calls from the accused. Additionally, he was threatened from another number as well.

Following a swift investigation, the Mumbai Crime Branch tracked down the accused and arrested him from West Bengal. He is now being brought to Mumbai for further investigation. He has been produced before the Esplande court, and the court sent him into Police Custody till September 30.

Police are probing whether the accused has any direct links with gangsters or if he was merely using their names to instill fear and demand money.

