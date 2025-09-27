Zubeen Garg Death Investigation: CID Questions Nishita Goswami, Actress SLAMS Singer's Manager Siddharth Sharma Over 'Negligence'

Assamese actress Nishita Goswami appeared at the CID office in Guwahati on Saturday (September 27) for questioning in connection with the death case of singer Zubeen Garg. The music icon passed away on September 19 in Singapore while scuba diving.

According to media reports, Nishita strongly criticised Zubeen's manager, Siddharth Sharma, holding him responsible for negligence. "It was his responsibility to take care of Zubeen, but there was complete negligence," she said.

Sharing her concerns about the developments following the singer's death, she remarked, "I have learned that even after Zubeen's passing, fashion shows were still being held."

Further speaking on her cooperation with the investigation, Nishita informed media persons, "I have been called to the CID to explain how I went, what I witnessed, and to record all details. I will fully cooperate with the authorities."

Besides Nishita, Zubeen's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti and singer Amritprabha Mahanta also arrived at the CID office after they were summoned.

Reports suggest that the CID has also summoned Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma, Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, and 11 others who were with Zubeen prior to his death. They have been given a 10-day deadline to appear, failing which lookout notices will be issued.

The probe is being handled by a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta. On Thursday night (September 25), the team sealed the residences of Shyamkanu and Siddharth in Guwahati as part of the investigation.

Siddharth Sharma's official statement

Recently, Siddharth issued an official statement on Facebook to rubbish financial rumours.

Addressing speculation around the ownership of Zubeen's music catalogue and the earnings from his creative work, Siddharth wrote, "Almost all of Zubeen da's songs, even the biggest blockbusters, were done before I entered his life. He often lamented how he was shortchanged, with producers and labels earning crores while he received only modest payments. This can be verified with those companies directly."

He further wrote, "I was with him before and after the incident, tried everything to get him help, and then arranged to bring him home to India. The media began projecting me as a culprit, and I started receiving death threats, hate messages, and abuse. Friends and family urged me not to come to Guwahati, and I had to stay back in Delhi. Losing him has left a hole in my heart that can never be filled. But what has shattered me even more is not being able to come with him, attend his rituals, and stand with the family. I am helpless and numb, as my whole world has changed."

Take a look at his full post here:

Zubeen Garg's death

Zubeen died while swimming at Lazarus Island in Singapore. Initial reports had suggested a scuba diving accident, but his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, later clarified that he suffered a seizure during his second swim, despite wearing a life jacket earlier in the day.

He was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead at 2:30 pm on September 19.

His body was brought back to Assam and cremated with full state honours and a 21-gun salute at Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati.