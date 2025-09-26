Who Is Shekhar Jyoti? Know About Musician Arrested In Connection With Singer Zubeen Garg's Death Case

The probe into the sudden demise of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has taken a new turn. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Assam government has arrested musician Shekhar Jyoti, who was reportedly present during the yacht trip in Singapore linked to Garg’s death.

According to a report in India Today, Shekhar has been taken into custody for questioning. However, officials have not yet revealed the nature of allegations against him or whether formal charges will follow. His detention comes on the same day the SIT carried out raids at the residence of Zubeen's manager, Siddharth Sharma, in Guwahati's Datalpara area.

Who is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami?

According to reports, Shekhar is a drummer and long-time bandmate of Zubeen. He is said to have been with the singer during his last trip to Singapore.

Interestingly, his Instagram bio introduces him more broadly as a “Sound Engineer, Music Producer, Arranger, Musician, Computer Hardware Engineer.”

Investigators have not disclosed why exactly he was picked up for questioning.

The investigation

Meanwhile, entrepreneur and cultural activist Shyamkanu Mahanta has also come under the SIT’s scanner. Reportedly, members of the Singapore Assam Association may be detained in the coming days over alleged irregularities tied to the case. Officials have hinted that more arrests are likely as the probe progresses.

The Assam government had earlier formed a 10-member SIT, headed by Special DGP MP Gupta, to investigate the singer’s death. Investigators are now piecing together multiple leads to reconstruct the chain of events.

Zubeen Garg's death

Zubeen, often described as Assam’s “favourite rockstar,” died while swimming at Lazarus Island in Singapore. Initial reports had suggested a scuba diving accident, but his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, later clarified that he suffered a seizure during his second swim, despite wearing a life jacket earlier in the day.

He was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead at 2:30 pm on September 19.

His body was brought back to Assam and cremated with full state honours and a 21-gun salute at Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati. A second autopsy was conducted before the funeral to rule out foul play, following rising public concern and allegations surrounding the circumstances of his death.