Ana De Armas & Tom Cruise Planning Space Wedding, To Exchange Vows While Skydiving: Report

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is reportedly set to take his relationship with actress Ana de Armas to the next level. While the two are not officially engaged, they are already discussing wedding plans - plans that are anything but ordinary.

According to a report by RadarOnline, the couple is said to be considering daring options, including exchanging vows while skydiving. "One of the things that really bonds them is how much they both love doing these daring feats, so having a wedding that leans into that really appeals to both of them," an insider informed the portal.

The source further added, "Tom is already thinking on a larger-than-life scale. He's obsessed with space travel, so the idea of being the first couple to ever marry in outer space excites him. They've also talked about some sort of skydiving thing, saying their vows mid-air. Whatever they do they want it to be as far from ordinary as you can get."

For Cruise, known for performing jaw-dropping stunts in his Mission: Impossible films, an adventurous wedding seems to fit perfectly with his action-packed persona.

Tom Cruise, 63, and Ana de Armas, 37, just made their first public appearance together. pic.twitter.com/qE7Kn4wbw0 — Oscar Race (@TheOscarRace) July 29, 2025

Also, if the rumours are true, this could be one of the most extraordinary celebrity weddings ever imagined.

In July 2025, they were spotted enjoying a cosy weekend getaway in Vermont, USA, fuelling long-standing dating rumours. In viral pictures, the actors were seen walking hand-in-hand, dressed casually and visibly at ease in each other's company.

What drew even more attention is the striking 26-year age difference between them. While Tom Cruise is 63, Ana de Armas is 37 years old.

Dating and marriage history

Tom Cruise has had a much-publicised romantic history. He was married to actress Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, followed by Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001, with whom he adopted two children.

His third marriage was to actress Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012, and they share a daughter, Suri. Over the years, the actor has remained largely private about his relationships.

On the other hand, Ana de Armas was previously married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013. After their split, she dated several actors but gained major attention for her relationship with Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck in 2020. The two parted ways in early 2021.